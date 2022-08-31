Listen to the audio version of the article

Now that the date is there, the liturgy can officially begin. The 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, from which the political future of President Xi Jinping hangs, will open its doors on October 16, three days before October 19, the date of the previous 19th edition, which in 2017 blew the roof to the double term presidential. Numerology matters in Chinese things, the biggest challenge since 2012, the year of his rise to power, takes place under a lucky star, the number 16, and the Chinese ideogram 6 means flow / flow.

The Standing Committee of the 19th Congress

Tarnished political star

Everything will be fine, therefore, even if so far this 2022 has been a very difficult year for the core leader, between war, contagions, drought his star had faded.

It was rumored that a dozen of the historic Chinese power families were deeply opposed to the third term for Xi Jinping, especially for the Zero Covid policy that transformed the city of Shanghai (and beyond) into megacities inhabited by zombies, crippled the economy and weakened the country struggling with the worst drought of the last seventy years. Recurring rumors had suggested a shift in Congress at the end of November, with a leader in charisma deficit, struggling with the Taiwan Strait and the slap in the face of the visit of Nancy Pelosi, spokesman for the American Congress to Taiwan, a land considered Chinese by Beijing.

But Xi Jinping’s diplomacy was working face-to-face with US President Joe Biden and the confirmation of the Chinese president at the autumn events in Asia in the absence of other signals sounded like a sign of weakness, moreover with the date of the Chinese Congress still on the high seas.

In Bali and Bangkok Xi will be there

Gamble or calculated risk? Xi’s presence was confirmed in the November autumn appointments in Asia, in which the leaders of China and the USA will participate, Xi Jinping will be present at the G20 Summit on November 15 and 16 in Bali, and then on November 18 and 19 in Bangkok for APEC, if it is not engaged elsewhere. In fact, it would be Xi’s first visit as president to Thailand. The games have evidently closed in the Zhongnanhai fort, once the Imperial Gardens of the Forbidden City. Despite everything: the Zero-Covid strategy, the slap in the face of Nacy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan. Drought and turmoil in global financial markets.