BEIJING – He will get away with a maximum of fifteen days of detention and a fine of just under 700 euros. But the star of Li Yifeng it has definitely stopped shining. One of the most famous actors and singers in all of China, who last year played the young Mao in The Pioneer – blockbuster on the 100th anniversary of the Party – was arrested on charges of “frequenting prostitutes on several occasions”.
