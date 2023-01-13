Listen to the audio version of the article

The Boeing 737 Max returns to the skies over China, four years after the two plane crashes that between the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019 cost the lives of 346 people and led to the blocking of the aircraft.

After more than three years of hiatus, in fact, a commercial flight with the aircraft of the American giant has taken service. The 737 Max, operated by China Southern Airlines, took off at noon on Friday, January 13 (local time) from the city of Guangzhou and bound for Zhengzhou, according to information provided by the company itself and confirmed by the flight tracking site FlightRadar24.

Updated software after crashes

Boeing’s best-selling aircraft returns to fly to one of the world‘s major markets. China had been the first country to ground the Max after the crashes. Then, in December 2021, the Chinese air transport authority had approved the return to service stating that it was satisfied with the software updates prepared by the parent company. Until today, however, none of the Chinese companies had actually put the Max model back into operation.

The time has now been judged ripe, also because the use of the Boeing 737 Max will be necessary to help meet a surge in airline demand, after China lifted travel restrictions due to Covid and reopened its borders.

China: flight volume at pre-Covid levels

Flight volume within China, the world‘s largest domestic air travel market, has returned to 98% of pre-Covid levels since caps were eased.