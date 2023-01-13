Home World China, the Boeing 737 Max returns to flight: 4 years ago the accidents in which 346 people died
World

China, the Boeing 737 Max returns to flight: 4 years ago the accidents in which 346 people died

by admin
China, the Boeing 737 Max returns to flight: 4 years ago the accidents in which 346 people died

The Boeing 737 Max returns to the skies over China, four years after the two plane crashes that between the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019 cost the lives of 346 people and led to the blocking of the aircraft.

After more than three years of hiatus, in fact, a commercial flight with the aircraft of the American giant has taken service. The 737 Max, operated by China Southern Airlines, took off at noon on Friday, January 13 (local time) from the city of Guangzhou and bound for Zhengzhou, according to information provided by the company itself and confirmed by the flight tracking site FlightRadar24.

Updated software after crashes

Boeing’s best-selling aircraft returns to fly to one of the world‘s major markets. China had been the first country to ground the Max after the crashes. Then, in December 2021, the Chinese air transport authority had approved the return to service stating that it was satisfied with the software updates prepared by the parent company. Until today, however, none of the Chinese companies had actually put the Max model back into operation.

The time has now been judged ripe, also because the use of the Boeing 737 Max will be necessary to help meet a surge in airline demand, after China lifted travel restrictions due to Covid and reopened its borders.

Find out more

China: flight volume at pre-Covid levels

Flight volume within China, the world‘s largest domestic air travel market, has returned to 98% of pre-Covid levels since caps were eased.

You may also like

Find out about the new leadership of Russia’s...

Paris, dead three-year-old girl found locked in washing...

Spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense Wu...

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and ex-wife...

Closely monitor the mutant strain of the new...

Lula’s emissaries from the military: Brazil saved in...

Argentina, skyrocketing inflation: in December it rises to...

Libya, lightning mission of the head of the...

In 2022, the total value of my country’s...

Ukraine, breaking news. Fighting in Soledar, Turkey seeks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy