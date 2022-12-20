China risks close to one million deaths from the wave of infections from Covid-19 after the easing of the restrictions of the zero tolerance line towards the virus. This is what emerges from a projection by three professors of the University of Hong Kong, according to which national reopenings could lead to 684 deaths per million people, or about 964,400 deaths in the country of 1.4 billion inhabitants. The increase in infections could cause an overload of the health system, according to a research paper cited by CNN, pending peer review.

The easing of restrictions at the national level will lead to a demand for hospital admissions between 1.5 and 2.5 times higher than hospital capacity: the scenario of health collapse could be avoided if China accelerates the administration of doses recall of vaccines and anti-viral drugs. With 85% of the population covered by the four doses of vaccination, and with 60% anti-viral coverage, the number of deaths could be reduced by more than a quarter of estimates, between 26% and 35%, according to the study funded, in part, by the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hong Kong government.

China, which announced last week that it would stop calculating asymptomatic infections (which until then accounted for about 90% of new daily cases), has recorded only seven cases of deaths from Covid-19 (of which five today ) since the nationwide easing of restrictions on Dec. 7, but the true number of deaths could be much higher. However, the Chinese National Health Commission has made it known that it will count as deaths from Covid-19 only those attributable to a collapse of the respiratory system due to the virus, thus excluding from the official count the dead, especially among the elderly, who have contracted the virus, but who suffered from previous pathologies.

The scenario for the coming weeks is not the best: according to the forecast of one of the best known Chinese epidemiologists, Wu Zunyou, the current wave of infections could last until mid-January, while from the end of January to mid-February China expects a second wave, following the exodus of hundreds of millions of Chinese for the holidays linked to the lunar new year, which will fall on January 22 next year. The third wave is instead expected as a result of the counter-exodus after the holidays, between the end of February and mid-March 2023.

The United States fears that the surge of Covid in China could result in new mutations of the virus. State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “We know that every time the virus spreads it can mutate and present a threat,” Price specified according to US media reports.