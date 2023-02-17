Home World China, the entrepreneur who founded the China Renaissance bank has disappeared
For a few days there has been no news of the Chinese entrepreneur Bao Fan, 53, well known in the tech world of his country and founder of China Renaissance, an important Chinese private investment bank specializing in technological investments. This was announced by his group, which in the past oversaw the public listing of several “digital giants”, including the e-commerce specialist JD.com. According to business media Caixin, Bao Fan has been unreachable since the beginning of the week. Shares of China Renaissance fell as much as 30% in the morning on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where the group is listed.

Mr. Bao’s “unavailability” does not appear “to be related to the company’s business and/or operations, which are continuing as normal,” China Renaissance said in a press release.

