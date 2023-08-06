Home » China, the flight of frightened birds after the earthquake that hit the province of Shandong
China, the flight of frightened birds after the earthquake that hit the province of Shandong

Some videos posted online and quickly going viral show the uncontrolled flight of hundreds of birds after the earthquake that hit the Chineseabout 26 kilometres south of Dezhou city, Shandong province. The magnitude 5.7 earthquake caused the croll of 156 between buildings and homes, according to the official television CCTV citing the provincial authorities. The earthquake was felt as far away as the cities of Beijing and Tianjin, as well as Shanghai, some 800 kilometers from the epicenter. At least 21 people were injured.

