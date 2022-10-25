Home World China, the flight of the rich who fear Xi Jinping’s squeeze
China, the flight of the rich who fear Xi Jinping’s squeeze

BEIJING – “Regulate the wealth accumulation mechanism,” he said Xi Jinping last week at the opening of the Communist Party Congress. Few details on what the Chinese leader has in mind, a lot of speculation. And concerns, especially for the wealthiest Chinese. So some Dragon Scrooge would stand – writes the Financial Times – accelerating the plans to leave the country: if not physical, at least that of a part of their capital.

