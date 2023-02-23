TAIPEI. Two Chinese students against the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic. A challenge that appears to be unequal, in a case of claiming rights that is causing a lot of discussion in China. It all began a few months ago, when two students from Tsinghua University in Beijing were punished for distributing rainbow flags on the university campus, one of the most prestigious in all of China. To be exact, the two girls had left the ten flags inside one of the small supermarkets on campus. The university had decided to order a formal disciplinary reprimand, a measure that can have consequences on the university life of Chinese students. Since then, the students have tried to have the decision reversed, appealing first to the university and then to the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, without success.

Now the decision to file a lawsuit directly against the Ministry of Education, which a few weeks ago had declared that their case “does not fall within the ambit of the administrative review”. This is one of the very few examples of lawsuits filed for expressing support for LGBT rights in China. “Since 2014, several cases have been brought to court regarding alleged abuses of LGBT community rights on a wide range of issues, including conversion therapy and employment discrimination,” explains Darius Longarino, senior fellow at the China Center Paul Tsai of Yale Law School, at the South China Morning Post. “The lawsuits against private individuals have had some success, but no lawsuit against a state entity has prevailed.”

The subject of LGBT rights is considered sensitive in the country and online discussions on the subject are often censored. In 2021, the social media accounts of the LGBT community at various universities were blocked, including the prestigious Peking, Tsinghua and Fudan. In recent years, the homosexual community has undergone increasing marginalization and is now also seen as an obstacle to demographic support policies. In 2020, Shanghai Pride was canceled after 11 years of operation. More than a homophobic persecution, everything seems to fall within a wider need of the Chinese system to identify and monitor possible activists and forms of aggregation potentially operating outside the Party line. But now two female students have found the courage to take it directly on the government. Difficult to agree with him, but it is a precedent that could inspire others.