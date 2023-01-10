TAIPEI – According to state media, many parts of China have already passed the first peak of infections. Authorities in cities such as Beijing, Chongqing and other provinces (Henan, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Sichuan) say the peak of infections has already been reached and passed, “as the number of patients in fever clinics in these regions continues to decrease”, as writes the Global Times, English-language tabloid of the Communist Party. “But Beijing still faces a tough task in treating severe cases in hospital outpatient clinics and emergency departments after the spike in infections,” the capital’s mayor’s office warned. For Chinese experts, the second wave of infection should reach its peak between May and June. In that window “25-50% of people could be infected but probably with milder symptoms as the potency of the virus gets weaker and weaker,” he said. Zhang Wenhongdirector of the National Center for Infectious Diseases.

Doubts about the number of deaths

Doubts remain, however, about the real number of deaths in this first wave. According to the Beijing authorities, since the zero-Covid policy was dismantled on December 7, there have only been fewer than 40 deaths. But as the definition of deaths from Covid has been ‘narrowed’, government data no longer reflects the true extent of the outbreak. The British research group Airfinity he estimates that the dead have actually already been 209 thousand and by the end of April they will reach 1.7 million.

Satellite images

The situation appears to be different from how the government portrays it to see, in fact, the satellite images of crematoria that the Washington Post got from the company Maxar Technologies, combined with videos and social posts. “Funeral homes across the country have seen a dramatic increase in activity from a few months ago and the same time last year as vehicles deliver bodies and residents queue to have their loved ones cremated,” he writes. the US newspaper in its investigation which took into consideration six Chinese cities (Beijing, Kunming, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Tangshan and Huzhou).

“I’ve been working here for six years and it’s never been so crowded,” a receptionist at the Jiangnan funeral home in Chongqing, southwest China, told the newspaper. He described long lines of cars waiting to enter the structure in the days immediately preceding and following Christmas. “All eight incinerators were running 24/7.” A similar situation in all the cities examined since Washington Post. “As a general trend, we have seen an increase in vehicle activity and traffic at several funeral homes and crematoria in Chinese cities over the past month, compared to similar periods in past years,” he said in an email to US newspaper Stephen Woodsenior director of the Maxar News Bureau.

In December, China revised the criteria for counting Covid victims: only people who die directly from coronavirus-related respiratory failure are included in the statistics. “For the Communist Party of China and the leader Xi Jinping the evidence of an exponentially higher than reported death toll presents a direct challenge to their narrative that, under their wise leadership, the Chinese approach to Covid is superior to the Western one,” the newspaper continues. In Jingyunshan, a funeral home in Guiyang, the capital of southwestern Guizhou province, a receptionist said they handled up to 250 bodies a day during the last two weeks of December — more than double the facility’s daily peak before they were brought in. lift the restrictions.

In view of the exodus and counter-exodus for the Lunar New Year, concerns remain for rural areas. After the big cities, the virus is now starting to hit smaller cities and the countryside, where serious illnesses and deaths are likely to be more prevalent due to lack of sufficient medical resources and the advanced age of the residents. With the beginning, last Saturday, of the “chunyun”, the 40 days during which the Chinese move within the country to return to their cities of origin, the virus will return to run very fast. There have already been over 34 million trips these days and Chinese railways expect a total of two billion trips. “The thing that concerns us the most is that after three years, everyone can finally go home for the new year to visit relatives,” he told state media. Jiao Yahui, an official of China‘s National Health Commission. With the limited medical resources of the populous countryside, “how to manage the peak of infections in large rural areas has become a huge challenge”. Despite ongoing health reforms, rural health facilities are understaffed. There are 1.3 million doctors and 1.8 million nurses in rural China — about half as many per 1,000 people as in cities — according to government statistics.

The virus in small villages is already starting to run. “I’ve never seen so many patients,” she tells Bloomberg a worker at a clinic in Luyi village, Henan. “In the past week, almost every family in the village had someone to treat.” The situation is worse for those with severe symptoms. “The only option is to go to one of the few larger hospitals in the county that have ventilators, hoping there is one available. There is no ambulance in the village, so family members have to find their way to the facility as quickly as possible. close,” writes the agency.

On the diplomatic front, after the Chinese reopening to travel on Sunday, “reprisals” are coming against some of those countries that have imposed restrictions, such as tampons on departure, on Chinese travellers. The Chinese Embassy at Alone said it has suspended issuing short-term visas for visitors from South Korea. The Japan news agency Kyodo reports that Beijing has imposed similar measures against the Japan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has called on the countries concerned to base prevention measures on “facts and science”. The suspension will be modified if the “discriminatory restrictive measures on entry” against China are lifted. Although even Beijing still requires negative swabs from those who land in China within 48 hours of departure. Already last week, Chinese officials had threatened retaliation against countries that impose tests on those arriving from the Dragon Country. South Korea and Japan are now the first victims of this “battle on tampons”. In December, Seoul imposed a series of health restrictions on travelers from mainland China, including restrictions on visas, flights and mandatory testing.

Retaliation against South Korea and Japan is not the only ongoing Covid conflict in China. State media also railed against Pfizer and its drug Paxlovid. Paxlovid, usually prescribed to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid, is the only foreign Covid drug approved for use in China. But supplies are still scarce. There is a dispute between China and the US company over the price. It will no longer be included in the list of drugs covered by basic medical insurance programs, given the high cost according to the Chinese (2,000 yuan per box). The US company replies: “They are the second largest economy in the world and I don’t see why they should pay less than other countries, for example, like El Salvador”. The drug is often unobtainable and is now sold on the black market for up to 50,000 yuan (7,000 euros). In August, Pfizer signed an agreement with the Chinese manufacturer Zhejiang Huahai to manufacture Paxlovid in mainland China exclusively for Chinese patients. The start of production could take place in the first half of the year, ahead of estimates.