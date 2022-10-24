BEIJING – The new lineup unveiled by Xi Jinping of the Standing Committee of the Politburo – the body that guides China – now composed of only its loyalists, unleashes panic on the markets. Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange have slipped to their lows in 13 years, the Shanghai Stock Exchange closes negative (-2%) and the yuan drops to its lowest level in 14 years against the dollar.
