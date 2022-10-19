BEIJING – He is the theorist and ideologue of the Party, the architect of communist thought who guided the Dragon in the last thirty years and above all the author of that concept of “Chinese dream” central to the New Era of Xi Jinping: the rebirth of nation, prosperous and powerful. Wang Huningnow number 5 in the restricted 7-member club of the Politburo Standing Committee, at the Congress that closes on Saturday he could still climb the steps of the pyramid of power.