“Solid as one rock“. Not even “the unstable international situation” will affect relations between Chinese e RussiaWord of Wang Yi, the special envoy appointed by Beijing to present i 12 points of the Chinese peace plan. First the bilateral with the homologue Sergey Lavrovthen the meeting at Kremlin con Vladimir Putin. After the visit of the head of Chinese diplomacy “friendship without limits” between Beijing e Mosca it is confirmed as granite. “Of course, the crisis was also discussed Ukraine”: the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovathanked the Chinese “for his consistently balanced position on this matter.” There vision of the two countries on the “current international issues largely coincide,” he added.

Yet, beyond the pleasantriesthe latest warlike speeches by Putin – not to mention Moscow’s withdrawal from the New Start – certainly do not facilitate the desired mediation of Beijing. “We have never talked about a peace plan”, the Chinese ambassador to the UN specified on Tuesday, Zhang Jun, referring to the 12-point “position paper” released this morning. In the report the leadership led by Xi Jinping it simply reiterates the need for one solution politics to the crisis, limiting itself to condemning the use of nuclear weapons. Again the usual “strategic ambiguity”. Not that Beijing wants to stay with its arms crossed. But from here to play the role of the “peacemaker” there passes.

To understand what she has in mind Chinese need to re-read the recent document on theGlobal Security Initiative (ISG). By avoiding taking sides in the conflict, the text promotes the “protection of sovereignty and the territorial integrity of all countries”, “respect for the purposes and principles of the Charter of United Nations“, it’s a resolution of “differences and controversies across the dialogue and the consultation”. Nothing extraordinary. They are more or less the same concepts who have been guiding China‘s foreign policy since the era of Mao. But between the lines, the unpublished allusion to a possible appears new multilateral strategy. Literally, we speak of “high-level meeting”. Just a few days ago the Wall Street Journal associated the visit of Xi a Mosca (scheduled for April-May), with the intention of starting “multi-party peace talks”. A formula that, according to Zhang Guihongprofessor of the prestigious Fudan University Of Shanghai, could allude to the birth of a “version Chineseof the Munich Security Conference.

Here the recent pacifist turn also reflects the personal ambitions of Beijing: a mediation in the war would allow the Chinese to present themselves to the international community – above all to the Sud global – as a responsible actor, able to protect interests of those countries that do not feel represented by United States. It is no coincidence that (apart from the UN) the Isg does not envisage the involvement of any Western organization, but of theAsean (involving the countries of South-East Asia), of theAfrican Unionand of Arab League.

It’s a new arm wrestling match between Washington e Beijing Consensusbetween economic models and competitive worldviews. “Together we support the multipolarismo and democratization in international relations,” he said Wang Yi meeting Lavrov“we will preserve the trend positive in the development of relations between great powers”.

This is the point: Beijing e Mosca share the same disenchanted vision of the international order defined by theWest at the end of World War II. It’s for “self-defense,” not to please Putinthat the Chinese media they keep reviving Russian disinformation. Tuesday Zhang Jun he went further, officially calling for an investigation Him on alleged American sabotage of the Nord Stream. Beijing has not forgotten the US intelligence allegations about the laboratory Wuhanand supporting the propaganda of Mosca reciprocate the cheat.

If the one in Ukraine is a “proxy war”, the political-economic confrontation between Chinese e United States it is often referred to as “a new cold war”. Improper terms, perhaps anachronisticwhich however restore the idea of ​​how the “butterfly effect” between the two sides of the Pacific increasingly has a global impact.

While discussing a “pax sinica” between Mosca e Kievjust these days Chinese e Russia are engaged in joint military exercises off the coast of Durban, in South Africa. Already in its second edition, the “Mosi II” operation is creating many problems for the government of Listen to Cyril Ramaphosaalready beaten by the European chancelleries for abstaining in the UN vote last March.

The fact is that Mosca e Beijing they are not the only ones to consider Western protagonism in the definition of international balances to be “outdated”. And the renewed interest of Biden for the forgotten continent is welcomed in African capitals with pragmatic optimism, but also with a certain mistrust. After the reckless spending of the last twenty years, the stacks of outstanding debts they put to flight i Chinese loans. And US dollars come at the right time. But the conditionality that has always shielded US investments from accepting ideological requirements (good governance and democracy) has so far allowed the Chinese to maintain an almost immovable position on the continent. If in the Indo-Pacific Washington can leverage the shared fear of Chinese militarism, in Africa (and increasingly also in America Latina) American political demands greatly annoy local governments. Like it or not, in a large part of the world the China‘s illiberal pragmatism keeps a huge charm.

The United States they chase Beijing pretty much everywhere. Or they try to lengthen their stride to maintain a rapidly dwindling lead. Take high-tech: from the CHIPS Act to sanctions against Chinese semiconductor giants, the administration Biden has exploited national security to prevent an overtaking of the Chinese in strategic industries. It’s what Politico defines a “fundamental rethinking in the US government’s approach to technological advancement of Chinese and, ultimately, to his development economic.” According to the newspaper founded a Robert L. Allbritton“whereas US policymakers previously contented themselves with managing the technological growth of the Chinese and make sure it fell a few generations behind, now officials of the safety they seek to lead the development of Beijing – particularly in chips and computing but soon in other industries as well – closer to a standstill.” The perspectives for the future are not encouraging. The recent saga of the spy balloons – mounted by Congress – demonstrates how domestic politics now has a decisive influence on the Chinese agenda White Houseregardless of who wins next presidential.

What does all this have to do with the Ukraine? Suffice it to say that just the day before publishing the concept paper on the ISG, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a substantial document entitled “The hegemony of United States and its dangers”. Analyzed the US strategy in the fields “political, military, economic, financial, technological and cultural,” the report ends up stamping l’America as “a danger to the pace and the stability in the world and the well-being of all peoples.” While in West the warning “Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow” sounds menacing, a Beijing – rightly or wrongly – the impression is that a failure of the Russia today will lead a crusade against the Chinese Tomorrow.