The World Bank cuts China‘s growth estimates. China‘s GDP is expected to grow by 2.8% this year, less than 8.1% in 2021 and an estimated 4-5% in April. For Beijing, this is a major setback in an Asian economy that is improving. Excluding China, the region is expected to grow by 5.3% this year, up from + 2.6% in 2021. It is the first time since the 1990s that Beijing has grown less than the rest of Asia.

It is not the only negative data concerning the economy of the People’s Republic. The profits of the main Chinese industrial companies, in fact, decreased by 2.1% on an annual basis in the first eight months of 2022. Profits reached 5.53 trillion yuan in the period considered, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The economic trend will probably be the guest of stone at the next National Congress of the Communist Party, scheduled for October 16. The Chinese state media today published the list of the 2,296 delegates – including about 620 women – who will take part in the 20th Congress, at the end of the procedures for choosing the participants who will have to appoint the new Central Committee and the two top decision-making bodies: the Politburo and its Standing Committee. In evidence, in the list released by the Xinhua agency, there is the name of President Xi Jinping, the “nucleus” of the party, after the rumors circulated since Friday and went viral on the Indian media and on international social media about an alleged coup d’état in China with the CCP secretary under house arrest.

According to Eurasia Group analysts, Xi’s absence after his first trip abroad in nearly three years made in mid-September to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, has fueled speculation that his leadership has been challenged, but “seems to have had originated from social media actors who are common disinformation providers’.