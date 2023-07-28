China, the yellow on the deputy commander of the dead missile forces: what is known

“Lieutenant General Wu Guohua, deputy commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s Rocket Force died in Beijing on July 4 of illness. He was 66 years old ». The Paper, one of the most interesting voices in the Chinese media landscape along with its English-language sister Sixth Tone, reported the news tersely. Shortly after, however, the article was removed. Just like the Foreign Minister Qin Gang, whose story with outlines that are anything but defined is still to be clarified, with the doubt between health or disciplinary reasons.

The news of Wu’s death is not trivial at all. Wu is the second lieutenant general of the Chinese army who disappeared within three months. Former director of the Security Bureau of the Communist Party Central Committee, Wang Shojun, also died in April. In both cases, the communication came long after his death. For Wu, 23 days passed between his death and the article in The Paper, for Wang even three months before an official announcement in this case by Xinhua, the state news agency.

Perhaps due to the timing, perhaps due to the effect of doubts about Qin Gang, rumors also immediately arose about Wu’s death, who also holds a doctorate in Russian national sciences after graduating in Russian literature before starting his brilliant career military which led him to become in order: director of the third General Staff Department, deputy commander of the second artillery corps and finally deputy commander of the missile forces. A key division for Beijing’s strategic ambitions. Wang had instead been responsible for the security of senior Party leaders and also accompanied Xi Jinping during his famous visit to Hong Kong in 2017.

The reason reported by The Paper for Wu’s death is that of an unspecified disease, but on the net there are those who have even hypothesized suicide. A version also mentioned (but not supported) on Twitter by the well-known US sinologist Bill Bishop. According to these unconfirmed theories, the motivation should be sought on an alleged investigation against the leadership of the missile forces.

Bloomberg reported that the Chinese military has launched an investigation into corruption linked to hardware purchases dating back more than five years, urging the public to come forward with reports of wrongdoing. In an unusual move, the Department of Defense Equipment Development listed eight issues it was looking into, including “leakage of information about Army projects and units” and helping certain companies win tenders. . The investigation is a sign that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s nearly decade-long drive to clean up the People’s Liberation Army is incomplete. His major reform launched in 2014 has already produced great results, but just in recent days the leader gave a speech on military governance, which was featured on the front page of the People’s Daily to underline its importance. The goal is to achieve a strong modernization by 2027, the year of the centenary of the armed forces of the People’s Republic.

