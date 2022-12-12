BEIJING – Feng Zijian, the former deputy head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it a few days ago: at least 60% of Chinese will catch Covid for the first time during this wave. Calculator in hand, that means 840 million people. “According to mathematical models, when the large-scale impact of the first wave reaches its peak, the infection rate in the population could reach about 60 percent,” Feng said during a panel discussion organized by Beijing’s Tsinghua University.