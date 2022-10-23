Listen to the audio version of the article

Xi Jinping will be China‘s undisputed leader for another 5 years. The president received an unprecedented and historic third consecutive term in the general secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This was announced by Xi himself, meeting with the Chinese and international media at the end of the first plenary of the XX Central Committee. Xi, in power since 2012, will be at the head of the party for another 5 years, breaking a 10-year tradition for the leader of the CCP.

The president met the Chinese and international media at the end of the plenary session of the XX Central Committee. “Let me introduce the comrades of the new Standing Committee,” Xi said in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People where a tread was set up for the parade of seven leaders and a podium from which Xi gave a short speech. The party boss of Shanghai, Li Qiang, is the new number two despite the disastrous management of the Covid crisis: he should be the premier at the parliament session in March 2023 in place of Li Keqiang, just ousted from the Central Committee.

“We will continue the hard work for the new goals,” said Xi. China will continue “to open up, because no one can close.”

The president also remains the head of the Central Military Commission as commander-in-chief of the Chinese armed forces.

During the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress on Saturday, former Chinese leader Hu Jintao – party secretary from 2002 to 2012 – was escorted off the stage, where the 79-year-old sat in the foreground next to President Xi Jinping. Hu was helped out of his seat about halfway through the work in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, in a dramatic moment captured by cameras and witnessed by over 2,000 people in attendance.