Beijing is a world leader in electric vehicles, traveling in rapid transition towards clean energy, this explains why Zijin Mining group has done everything to acquire Canadian Neo Lithium, a company with interests in Argentine lithium for 737 million dollars, while State Grid it drew three billion in Chile for the CGE utility. State-owned companies purchased over $ 13 billion worth of energy services and clean energy assets in Chile, Mexico, Brazil. But cobalt is also highly sought after.

From Bogotà Alejandro Mesa, energy law expert for Baker McKenzie explains so much activism with the devaluation that in Latin America has made acquisitions more convenient, but also with the interest of local governments to collaborate with China and, finally, with convenience to invest in telecommunications and infrastructures, therefore beyond commodities.

Free trade agreements

On the commercial side, it has pursued an intense partner acquisition campaign with which it has established free trade agreements, bilateral or even multilateral, a web that has allowed countries such as Chile or Peru to export local products and import even sophisticated Chinese technologies. at zero tariffs, gnawing at the historical advantage of the USA.

Margaret Myers, director of the American Dialogue program for Asia and Latin America, is a ‘accustomed of China for its long-standing studies on the interaction between the two blocs, China and America. Myers underlines the change of pace: “The Latin American market is of greater importance today for China – he explains – precisely because it seeks to export ever greater quantities of high value-added goods, renewable energy, smart grids, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and once again the extraction and processing of lithium that is needed for electric car batteries ».

Another big change in relations between Beijing and South America lies in the different role of Chinese “political” banks, that is, state-owned banks that are no longer the main credit providers: in the last three years, bank lending has rapidly decreased from a peak of 20 billions of dollars in 2010 to almost no business. Today a wider range of Chinese players are involved: private equity funds (sometimes backed by “political” banks), Chinese companies, the Sovereign Fund, commercial banks, the Silk Road Fund and the AIIB (the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank), for example. These loans are issued to Chinese and South American companies and are usually smaller than state bank loans.