China, typhoon Doksuri causes at least 20 dead and 19 missing. In Italy the bad weather warning returns

Listen to the audio version of the article

The death toll from the torrential rains that hit Beijing is at least 20 dead and 19 missing. Local authorities have proclaimed maximum alert (red alert) due to the danger of floods and landslides in the capital, hit by typhoon Doksuri. “Most of the suburbs are at high risk of collapses, landslides and mudslides,” the note reads. Military helicopters have been deployed to deliver supplies to passengers on stranded trains after storms brought the capital to its knees. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for “every effort” to rescue the “missing and trapped” people.

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, has been hitting China in a northerly direction since Friday, entering the southern province of Fujian after having swept across the Philippines. Heavy rains began hitting the city and surrounding areas on Saturday, with nearly the average rainfall for the entire month of July dumped on Beijing in just 40 hours.

In Italy today yellow alert for thunderstorm risk in Lombardy and South Tyrol. In the afternoon, briefing by the Minister for Civil Protection Nello Musimeci in Parliament. Orange sticker for the heat today in Perugia, Cagliari and Campobasso. After a few days of warm and clear weather, an advance of autumn will arrive next weekend. The last blaze of heat will not last long, then from Thursday, Italy will be hit by a cyclonic vortex coming from Northern Europe which, by the weekend, will bring bad weather and a drop in temperatures between 10 and 12 degrees. From Sunday it improves everywhere and the good weather should accompany us until mid-August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

