China unblocking: Causes of concern about outbound influx and roundup of latest Chinese immigration policy – BBC News 中文

Different parts of the world have different anti-epidemic methods and views on whether the rapid spread of the epidemic in China will spill over into its territory. On Thursday (December 29), Italy (Italy) urged other EU countries to follow the country’s practice and ensure that Chinese immigrants are tested for the new crown and quarantined if necessary. But the EU disease control agency said it was “unreasonable” to screen travelers from China for Covid-19.

The United States, Japan, Taiwan, India and South Korea have announced mandatory testing for passengers flying from China.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said the upsurge was “not expected to affect” the European Union. At the same time, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin said on Thursday (December 29) that Thailand does not need to formulate any special entry regulations for Chinese tourists. The National Tourism Administration of Thailand posted on its official Sina Weibo: “3 years, Miracle Thailand has been waiting for you for 3 years!”, also known as “Resume the outbound travel of Chinese citizens, we are in Miracle Thailand, see you! We will not leave!”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), tweeted on Friday (30th) that based on the lack of information provided by China on the epidemic, he “can understand” that countries impose restrictions on travelers from China to protect them. the people of the country.

