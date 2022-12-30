4 hours ago

Different parts of the world have different anti-epidemic methods and views on whether the rapid spread of the epidemic in China will spill over into its territory. On Thursday (December 29), Italy (Italy) urged other EU countries to follow the country’s practice and ensure that Chinese immigrants are tested for the new crown and quarantined if necessary. But the EU disease control agency said it was “unreasonable” to screen travelers from China for Covid-19.

The United States, Japan, Taiwan, India and South Korea have announced mandatory testing for passengers flying from China.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said the upsurge was “not expected to affect” the European Union. At the same time, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin said on Thursday (December 29) that Thailand does not need to formulate any special entry regulations for Chinese tourists. The National Tourism Administration of Thailand posted on its official Sina Weibo: “3 years, Miracle Thailand has been waiting for you for 3 years!”, also known as “Resume the outbound travel of Chinese citizens, we are in Miracle Thailand, see you! We will not leave!”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), tweeted on Friday (30th) that based on the lack of information provided by China on the epidemic, he “can understand” that countries impose restrictions on travelers from China to protect them. the people of the country.

He emphasized that because most people in the world have been infected or vaccinated against the new crown, it is unlikely that the tragedy of the epidemic in the past year will repeat itself. However, he believes that people who plan to travel abroad or those with underlying diseases and the elderly should still receive the next-generation vaccine: “The virus will mutate continuously. According to past experience, there will be new mutants in 3 to 6 months. There emerges dominant strains that gradually replace the old ones. This is natural selection.”

image source,Sina Weibo image captiontext, Thailand welcomes returning tourists from mainland China

EU opposes testing of Chinese travelers

A statement from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said:

Given China’s low immunity and the recent relaxation of its anti-epidemic policies, the number of confirmed cases in China is expected to be high.However, the EU’s high immunity means that the surge in the number of confirmed cases in China will not affect the EU

The variant of Covid-19 circulating in China is already circulating in the EU

Compared with the number of infections that have occurred in the EU, the possibility of imported infections by Chinese travelers is “quite low”

EU population has relatively high vaccination rates and immunity

Some countries have raised concerns after Beijing decided to allow the country’s residents to travel abroad more freely starting Jan. 8, after China‘s borders were largely closed for almost three years.

image source,Reuters image captiontext, Italian Prime Minister Meloni said Italy’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus from China would suffer if other EU countries did not follow suit. The picture shows Milan Malpensa Airport.

global response

EU health officials will meet in Brussels on Thursday (December 29) to coordinate any response. ECDC added: We remain vigilant and prepared to use emergency operations if necessary. The EU issues recommendations, but each member state is free to set its own policy, as in Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Italy’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus from China would suffer if other EU countries did not follow suit. See also "Putin's hand behind Catalonian separatists"

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the issue was “under review”. He said the transport department would seek advice from the medical and health departments. Earlier, a former British minister urged the government to conduct entry testing for Chinese tourists.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that COVID-19 testing for travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau “is needed to help slow the spread of the virus as we work to identify … any new cases that may emerge.” mutant virus”.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Most of the EU has not required additional testing for Chinese travelers. The picture shows Chinese tourists taking pictures in front of the Paris Opera House before the epidemic.

The Chinese Health and Medical Commission announced the latest daily number of confirmed cases of the new crown on December 24, with 4,128 new cases registered the previous day. But many analysts say such numbers are vastly underestimated; they say the number of confirmed cases in China may approach one million a day. On December 29, Airfinity, a British health data agency, said that 9,000 people in China may die from the new crown every day, which is almost double its previous estimate.

In India, travelers from China and four other Asian countries must show proof of a negative Covid test before arrival, and those who test positive will be quarantined.

In Japan, starting from December 30, passengers from mainland China will be tested for the new crown when they arrive at Japanese airports. Those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days.

Malaysia has implemented additional monitoring measures.

Taiwan has stated that passengers arriving in Taiwan from mainland China, whether by air or sea, will be subject to mandatory testing at the entry point until at least January 2023.

image source,Reuters image captiontext, Italy has urged other EU countries to follow its example and ensure that Chinese arrivals are tested for the new crown and quarantined if necessary.

Analysis: Why are some countries implementing additional testing for Chinese travelers?

BBC medical affairs editorFergus Walsh

When a country of 1.4 billion people abruptly ends its zeroing policy after nearly three years, the consequences are not too difficult to guess.

Poor levels of immunity and low natural immunity mean there will be a surge in cases — and that’s just as China is about to lift restrictions on its citizens’ travel abroad. Therefore, some countries are now happy to worry about the influx of cases, and conduct new crown tests on tourists from China, and even require confirmed cases to be quarantined.

In fact, the current wave hitting China is not from some new variant virus, but from a different form of Omicron virus. Among them, the BF.7 and BQ.1 viruses detected are both sub-lineages of BA.5, and BA.5 itself is a member of the Omicron “family” – it is more contagious than any previous Covid strain sex.

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, In just one month, China no longer insisted on dynamic zeroing, and replaced it with an official statement that the Omicron variant is weak in pathogenicity.

But these sub-variant viruses of Omicron have already been widely detected outside of China—including the United Kingdom. In other words, Omicron has been the main variant of the global pandemic for more than a year, but this does not rule out the possibility of new variants appearing in the future.

A key reason many countries have implemented coronavirus screenings for Chinese travelers is the lack of COVID-19 surveillance data from China. Because, the more viruses that spread, the greater the chance of mutated viruses appearing.

But new variants can appear anywhere — the UK, Brazil, South Africa and India have all been cited as origins of worrisome variants.

So, will the new COVID-19 testing measures be any different?

Some countries or regions require passengers from China to present their test results and test negative before entering the country. The US said this would “slow down” the spread of the virus while scientists worked to identify any potential variants that might have emerged. But there’s no guarantee this will stop the influx of confirmed cases across the board.

Italy went even further. The country announced mandatory PCR testing at the point of entry for travelers from mainland China. Those who test positive also need to quarantine for a few days, which has the advantage of being able to sequence the genome of the new coronavirus first, helping to detect new variants. But testing can also increase congestion at airports.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Although the official number of confirmed cases and deaths is very low, the WHO warned that China‘s medical system may be under extremely heavy pressure.

The Italian Prime Minister said that the Chinese tourists who have tested positive so far “are all infected with the new crown variant that already exists in Italy”. The country wants the EU to take a unified approach on the issue, but the EU’s disease control agency said it was “unreasonable” to test Chinese travelers now for a number of reasons.

In the UK, more than 1 million people could be infected with coronavirus every week, whether at work, at home or socially – in other words, anywhere where crowds gather. According to the latest survey by the British Office for National Statistics, at the beginning of December this year, about 1 in 45 people were infected with the new crown.

But through a combination of vaccines and repeated natural infections, most Brits are well protected from becoming seriously ill.