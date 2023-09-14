China Unveils Plan to Deepen Integration with Taiwan: A Blueprint for Future Development

China Unveils Plan to Deepen Integration with Taiwan’s Fujian Province

In a move that could further escalate tensions between China and Taiwan, Beijing has unveiled a plan to deepen integration between its coastal province of Fujian and the autonomous island. The directive, jointly issued by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council, aims to make Fujian a “demonstration zone” for integrated development with Taiwan.

The plan promises to make Fujian the “first home” for Taiwanese residents and businesses to establish in China, highlighting the benefits of closer cross-strait cooperation. However, it comes at a sensitive time, with Taiwan’s presidential elections scheduled for January. China has been increasing military pressure on Taiwan, including sending warships around the island, sparking concerns of a potential military invasion.

This integration plan, referred to as a “blueprint” for Taiwan’s future development by Chinese experts, outlines various measures to improve the environment for Taiwanese companies in Fujian. It includes deepening industrial and capital cooperation, encouraging Taiwanese companies to list on Chinese stock exchanges, and allowing Taiwanese investment in radio and television production companies.

Additionally, the directive aims to attract Taiwanese workers and families to settle in Fujian by improving social welfare programs and offering equal treatment for Taiwanese students in public schools. Chinese observers believe that the plan outlines the future development of Taiwan by integrating it with Fujian, opening up opportunities for the island’s growth.

Fujian is geographically and culturally close to Taiwan, with many Taiwanese citizens being descendants of immigrants from the province. The ruling Communist Party of China has long used the proximity and shared history between Fujian and Taiwan as an argument for economic and social integration, ultimately leading to unification.

The integration efforts are especially focused on the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu, which have historically had strong ties with the mainland. Beijing pledges to speed up integration between Xiamen and Kinmen, exploring infrastructure projects and connectivity measures. Plans for the city of Fuzhou and Matsu are also in place.

These integration measures may find support among Kinmen residents, who have proposed turning the island into a demilitarized zone and a venue for talks between Beijing and Taipei. However, it remains uncertain to what extent Taiwan will be receptive to China‘s ambitious plan, with some Taiwanese lawmakers dismissing it as “ridiculous.”

As Beijing continues its efforts to bring Taiwan under its control while offering economic incentives, the relationship between the two sides has deteriorated in recent years. It remains to be seen how the integration plan will impact cross-strait relations and whether it will be able to bridge the divide between the two entities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

