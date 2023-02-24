China renewed calls for a ceasefire and the start of peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, seeking to play a neutral mediator role in the year-long conflict. In this conflict, China has struggled to maintain a close partnership with Russia while trying to avoid further escalating tensions with the West.

On Friday morning in Beijing, China‘s foreign ministry issued “China‘s Position on Political Resolution of the Ukraine Crisis,” which puts forward 12 points. The document followed China‘s usual rhetoric about the war launched by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, describing the war as a “crisis”.

The document summarizes a series of long-held public positions by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other officials on the war in Ukraine. While few details, the document appeared to implicitly warn the Russian government against escalating the conflict, saying it should oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

Beijing reiterated its calls to “abandon the Cold War mentality” and “stop unilateral sanctions,” phrases Chinese officials have often used to criticize the U.S. and other Western powers’ response to Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, including supplying Ukraine with weapons and deploying a wide range of economic tools. Russia puts pressure.

The document does not explicitly mention the United States or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but China appears to criticize NATO for “building its own security on the basis of the insecurity of others,” and China has apparently backed Russia This view was mentioned in the grounds for waging war.

Instead of calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, China encouraged dialogue to “gradually promote de-escalation and eventually a comprehensive ceasefire”. The document did not propose a timetable for the negotiations, nor did it offer to host them. China also made no proposals related to the territory. Territorial issues are at the heart of Ukraine’s peace plan, which calls for a full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on China‘s position on ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

China‘s proposal differs from what the U.S. and other Western nations advocated in a U.N. General Assembly resolution on Thursday. Russia voted against the non-binding resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for an immediate withdrawal from Ukrainian territory and China abstained.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, revealed last week that the document would be released, saying China would publish a position paper on a political solution to the Ukraine crisis. “China hopes to work with all parties to continue working on peace efforts and strive for an early realization of peace,” Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin this week in Moscow. Putin).

China also accused the United States of fueling the fire, taking advantage of the opportunity to make profits, and mismanaging the weapons sent to Ukraine, resulting in a large number of weapons flowing into third-party countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters this week: “U.S. military enterprises have made a lot of money from the Ukrainian battlefield.”

The Joe Biden administration has studied the possibility of releasing intelligence that the administration believes shows China is weighing whether to provide arms support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Western officials have urged China not to do so and issued a formal warning to Wang Yi in Munich.

Chinese scholars believe that Beijing is using the document to clarify its views on Ukraine and to refute Western smears of China‘s intentions. Jin Canrong, a professor at Renmin University of China, wrote on social media, “The United States has made many rumors about China, saying that China will end up helping Russia. This is pure nonsense.”

Jin Canrong said: “The Chinese government has always stood on the side of persuading talks and promoting peace. It has never added fuel to the fire. On the contrary, the United States has continued to add fuel to the fire for its own selfishness. Therefore, on the first anniversary of the Russia-Uzbekistan conflict At this time, it is very necessary for the Chinese government to reiterate its position.”

Some Western experts say the document labels China as a contributor to the resolution of the conflict, but the lack of details leaves the onus for pushing the issue to rest on the shoulders of other parties. “It’s a diplomatic position with no content,” said Michael Auslin, a historian at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. “It says everything, but promises nothing.”

Despite China‘s call for an end to the war, China abstained from voting at the United Nations on five Ukraine-related resolutions calling on Russia to cease hostilities, including Thursday’s 141-7 vote with 32 abstentions . Last April, China also voted against a resolution calling for the suspension of Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The document also reaffirmed basic principles of international relations, such as respect for the sovereignty of states and the protection of civilians and prisoners of war. The document also urges guarantees for food shipments from conflict zones in Ukraine and opposes armed attacks on nuclear power plants.

China also said: “The international community should take measures to support post-war reconstruction in conflict areas. China is willing to provide assistance and play a constructive role in this regard,” without elaborating.

This week, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, hinted that China wanted to play a more active role in promoting peace in Ukraine. Western officials reacted cautiously. They point to China‘s close relationship with Russia and its reluctance to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that Wang had shared with him some of China‘s plans during a trip to Europe last week. Kuleba said Ukraine agreed with China on the need to protect territorial integrity, but wanted to see the full package before jumping to conclusions.

To some extent, China has benefited from the war in Ukraine, which diverted Western attention from China‘s actions against Taiwan and allowed China to buy Russian oil at a discount. But the Xi-Putin relationship has also damaged the Chinese government’s reputation, especially in European countries, which China hopes will be more interested in doing business rather than following the increasingly hardline U.S. stance toward China.

The pressure on the global economy from the Ukraine war has also fueled inflation, making it harder for some poor countries that have borrowed heavily from China to meet their debt repayments.

China made 12 points in the position paper, the first of which is a call for “respect for the sovereignty of all countries”, which is the fundamental basis of China‘s foreign policy, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past year has put this principle to the test. China has long viewed Ukraine as a sovereign state, and just weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

It is understood that since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Xi Jinping has not talked with Zelensky, and during this period, Xi Jinping has communicated with Putin many times through video meetings and face-to-face talks.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Xi is preparing to visit Russia in the coming months for a summit with Putin, possibly in April or May.

