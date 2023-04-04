From the mid-nineteenth century the naval powers inaugurated what historiography has subsequently defined “gunboat diplomacy”or a foreign policy activity involving displays of sea power implying a threat of military action. Saw that until the end of the Second World War the measure of the power of a fleet was measured with the number of battleships owned, these naval units were used by European governments – and not only – as a coercive element against less armed nations. In this regard it would seem that one Naval team headed by aircraft carrier Cavour will be sent inIndo-Pacific. But the hypothesis that, in the event of a Sino-American conflict, Italy could have an active role from an operational point of view should be rejected a priori.

The news was reported by Sheet which cites military sources, even if the officialization by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers is still missing. The Naval Group would be composed, in addition to the flagship Cavour, of a destroyer missile launcher class Doria and from one team supply (Etna or Vulcano). Such initiatives are certainly not new for our Navy: previously, a similar team had carried out the circumnavigation of the African continent (working antipirateria). What is perplexing this time is the destination: the Indo-Pacific. In the near future, this region will probably become the “terrain” of conflict between the Chinese they United States. The latter, for some years now, have been reconfiguring their military units to fight in the archipelagos of South China Sea. China is undoubtedly a cumbersome player for Washingtonboth economically and militarily, and for its allies in the region, primarily the Japan. Con Tokyo Italy will start the construction (together with the United Kingdom) of the 6th generation fighter Tempesttherefore the Naval Group would also have the task of showing Rome’s political closeness to the Land of the Rising Sun.

More doubts then emerge on the actual ability of our fleet to compete in a potential high-level war context. In a recent tutorial named “Offshore”, the most important exercise carried out by the Navy annually, the Cavour remained operational for only five days out of a total of four weeks of exercise. The ship highlighted structural criticalities which, 11 years after its entry online, have still not been resolved. Also, the integration with the F-35B proceeds very slowly, at present the embarked Flight Group can only count on four aircraft, while the Air Force has two. To this must be added the limited capabilities that the machine will be able to offer once the program is completed. The Bravo version compared to the Alpha has lower performance, against a 30% higher unit cost. From the point of view of war cargothe internal bays of the F-35B can carry only two air-to-air missiles medium-range radar-guided AMRAAM, therefore just sufficient to guarantee the air protection of the Cavour. The small number of embarkable F-35Bs (8/9 machines) – even when they reach full operational capacity – will not allow the Navy to be assured of power projection, the real raison d’être of an aircraft carrier group. The other first-line naval units (Doria class e Bergamini) I am poorly armed, lacking modern anti-ship missiles and with few VLS vertical cells for surface-to-air weapon systems (the Aster-15/30s have no capability to shoot down hypersonic missiles). In short, the Navy is more one Coast Guard 2.0 than an armed force organized and equipped to fulfill its institutional roles.

Also because, as historical precedents demonstrate, the countries that decided to undertake “gunboat diplomacy” boasted fleets with a much greater potential if compared to the reference period. An example of this is the “Great White Fleet” from the U.S. Navy (made up of 16 battleships) which, between 1907 and 1909, completed the tour of the globe in order to demonstrate to the rising Japanese power that the United States of America would be able to take naval warfare to any ocean.

After the end of World War II, aircraft carriers replaced battleships as a means of projecting a nation’s military might over great distances. Within NATO, only some countries can have similar naval units. The United States has 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers which are the focus of Carrier Strike Group. This is made up of an aircraft carrier (carrying about a hundred multi-role and multi-mission aircraft, as well as support helicopters), one or two missile-launching cruisers (class Ticonderoga), two or three destroyer (class Burke), due summer holiday nuclear-powered attack ship SSN and a logistics support vessel.

France lines up the nuclear aircraft carrier de Gaullewith its flight group, about thirty machines, equipped with the embarked version of the Rafale (Rafale M). There Royal Navyhowever, has two aircraft carriers of the class Queen Elizabeth with conventional propulsion, which embark the F-35B of the RAF. The Spain has Juan Carlos I in service, classified as LHD (Landing Helicopter Dock), amphibious assault unit but capable of carrying short take-off and landing aircraft.