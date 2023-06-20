Home » China-USA, a summit with Biden to avert the Cold War
China-USA, a summit with Biden to avert the Cold War

NEW YORK – Xi Jinping has not rejected dialogue and this is a result, at least judging by the low expectations announced by the US for the secretary of state’s mission Antony Blink in Beijing. The concrete important decisions, however, have been postponed to a forthcoming summit with my colleague Joe Bidenwhich could take place in the autumn at the Indian G20 or at the Apec summit in San Francisco, and the positions that have emerged from the talks do not allow us to foresee a clear path to follow to avoid a new cold or hot war.

