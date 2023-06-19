Home » China-USA, Xi Jinping receives Antony Blinken – Corriere TV in Beijing
(LaPresse) It ended in Beijing the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “The two sides have had sincere and in-depth discussions,” Xi said, adding, “I hope Secretary Blinken, through this visit, can make a positive contribution to stabilizing the relationship between China and the United States.” Blinken’s two-day visit to China led to significant progress between the two countries, who have been at loggerheads for months over several issues, including the war in Ukraine and Beijing’s willingness to re-annex Taiwan. (LaPresse)

June 19, 2023 – Updated June 19, 2023, 1:14 pm

