World

China-Vatican relations: Pope Francis and Xi Jinping visit Kazakhstan at the same time, leading to meeting speculation – BBC News

image source,Reuters

Pope Francis has repeatedly expressed his willingness to visit China.

Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church arrives in Kazakhstan for a three-day visit. As Chinese President Xi Jinping is about to visit at the same time, it has led to speculation that the two will take the opportunity to hold a historic meeting.

China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously announced that Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Wednesday (September 14) and attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. This is Xi Jinping’s first trip abroad since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Answering a reporter’s question on a plane before arriving in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) on Tuesday (13th), the Pope said he had no news of a meeting with Xi, but he was ready to travel to China at any time.

Earlier this month, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin revealed that a Holy See delegation recently visited China to discuss the renewal of the 2018 provisional agreement between the Vatican and China on the appointment of bishops. He expected it to work.

