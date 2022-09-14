1 hour ago

image caption, Pope Francis has repeatedly expressed his willingness to visit China.

Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church arrives in Kazakhstan for a three-day visit. As Chinese President Xi Jinping is about to visit at the same time, it has led to speculation that the two will take the opportunity to hold a historic meeting.

China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously announced that Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Wednesday (September 14) and attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. This is Xi Jinping’s first trip abroad since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Answering a reporter’s question on a plane before arriving in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) on Tuesday (13th), the Pope said he had no news of a meeting with Xi, but he was ready to travel to China at any time.

Earlier this month, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin revealed that a Holy See delegation recently visited China to discuss the renewal of the 2018 provisional agreement between the Vatican and China on the appointment of bishops. He expected it to work.

According to Agence France-Presse, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and the All-Russian Orthodox Patriarch (Patriarch) was scheduled to attend the meeting, but ultimately decided to be absent. Patriarch Kirill, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has publicly defended what Putin called a “special military operation”.

Bordering China‘s Xinjiang, Kazakhstan is rich in fossil fuels and has a population of 19 million, of which 70% are Muslims, 26% are Orthodox Christians, and only about 125,000 Roman Catholics.

image caption, Xi Jinping (left) may take this trip to meet Putin (right), which will be the second meeting between the two since the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year.

China and the Vatican contact the dawn?

The American Catholic News Agency quoted a Kazakh congressional source as saying that it is “theoretically feasible” for Francis to meet Xi in Nur-Sultan, but the Chinese side did not mention Xi Jinping’s attendance at the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The official Vatican News website reported that the pope was on a flight to Nur-Sultan when asked by a reporter from French religious newspaper Le Croix if he would meet Xi.

Then a reporter asked the Pope if he was ready to visit China, and the Pope replied: “I am ready to go to China at any time.”

However, whether the Pope’s words can come true is first limited by his health. The 85-year-old Pope recently had to use a wheelchair due to knee problems. According to Reuters, Francis walked on the plane on a cane and greeted a group of accompanying reporters, looking distressed as he returned to his seat.

The Pope also revealed last week that he was dissuaded by doctors from visiting Ukraine and that several of his Vatican events were canceled because of a knee injury.

image caption, Pope Francis has limited mobility and must use a wheelchair.

The Holy See is still diplomatically recognizing the Taipei government. The Taiwanese Embassy in the Holy See revealed that last Saturday (10th) Pope Francis received former Vice President Chen Jianren, who was visiting President Tsai Ing-wen as the special envoy of President Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwan said that when the Pope saw Chen Jianren, he said: “I know who he is, the former vice president of Taiwan.”

But Francis has also sought to improve relations with Beijing since he took office. In September 2018, the two sides signed a provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops in mainland China, which was renewed in 2020. The Pope told Reuters in July that he hoped the agreement would be renewed again this year.

In an interview with Italian TV in early September, Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, confirmed that a Holy See delegation had just returned to the Vatican from China and he was confident that the provisional agreement would be successfully renewed.

“When dealing with people, you always need to start by acknowledging the goodwill of the other side, otherwise there is no point in negotiating,” Card Parolin told Italian TV news channel RAI-2.

image caption, Cardinal Chen Rijun, who is 90 years old, has been active in pro-democracy political activities.

In May this year, the Hong Kong National Security Police arrested five trustees and a secretary of the former “612 Humanitarian Support Fund”, accusing them of violating China‘s “Hong Kong National Security Law”, including Cardinal Chen Rijun.

They were later charged with “failure to apply for registration or exemption from registration as a society within the specified time limit” under the Societies Ordinance. All six pleaded not guilty. The case is scheduled to start at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on September 19.

Card Mueller questioned the “political reasons” that the Holy See did not express any support for Card Chen Rijun in order to ensure the smooth renewal of the bishop appointment agreement. The Holy See has seen no response to Mueller’s allegations.