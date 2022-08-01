Where does the Taiwan issue come from?

From the Chinese civil war, which ended in 1949 with the victory of the communists led by Mao Zedong, who proclaimed the People’s Republic, and with the defeat of the nationalists of Chiang Kai-Shek, who took refuge on the island of Taiwan with enough forces to dissuade Mao from continuing the conflict. Since then, both entities have claimed to be the only legitimate authority in the whole of China, but over the next few decades almost all of the international community recognized the government of Beijing rather than that of Taiwan.