China Vetoes Security Council Draft Resolution on Palestinian-Israeli Situation, Citing Deviation from UN Resolutions

China Vetoes Security Council Draft Resolution on Palestinian-Israeli Situation

In a recent development, China has exercised its veto power to block a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The decision was made based on the belief that the draft resolution deviated from the spirit of relevant UN resolutions.

China‘s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, delivered an explanatory speech after the vote, stating that China voted against the draft resolution due to factual inaccuracies, legal inconsistencies, conscience, justice, and strong calls from around the world, particularly from Arab countries.

Zhang Jun highlighted that on October 18, a draft resolution focusing on the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with an emphasis on civilian protection, failed to pass due to a veto. Subsequently, the United States proposed a new draft resolution on the evening of October 21. However, this new draft disregarded existing consensus among members and included many contentious provisions that went beyond the scope of humanitarian concerns. Despite suggestions for modifications from several countries, including China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Brazil, the sponsors of the draft resolution ignored key concerns and only made superficial changes before forcing the Security Council to vote.

China‘s objection to the draft resolution lies in its failure to address the pressing issue at hand, namely an immediate ceasefire. According to Zhang Jun, a resolution that is ambiguous on matters of war, peace, life, and death is irresponsible and extremely dangerous. It may pave the way for larger-scale military operations and give a green light for further escalation of the conflict.

Zhang Jun emphasized that China does not condone acts that harm civilians and has consistently condemned violence and attacks against them. However, the draft resolution does not require the parties involved to cease indiscriminate and asymmetric use of force, nor does it call for a thorough investigation of the vicious attack on Al Ahli Hospital. China believes that selective application and double standards of international law will only lead to more innocent civilians being pushed to the brink of life and death.

China also expressed concern about the suffering of the people in Gaza and has been actively advocating for the opening of rescue channels, ensuring humanitarian access, and preventing a greater humanitarian crisis. However, the draft resolution selectively avoids addressing the root causes of the current crisis in Gaza and fails to urge Israel to lift its comprehensive blockade of Gaza and revoke the evacuation order in northern Gaza. China believes that evading important issues and downplaying the severity will only accelerate Gaza’s descent into a greater humanitarian disaster.

Moreover, China acknowledges Israel’s security concerns and advocates for equal attention to the security concerns and legitimate rights of both Israel and Palestine. However, the draft resolution attempts to establish a new narrative on the Palestinian-Israeli issue, ignores the long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories, and avoids addressing the fundamental issue of the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state. China finds this approach alarming, as it deviates from the spirit of previous UN resolutions and promotes a dangerous logic of civilized confrontation and justification of war and force. This could undermine the prospects of a “two-state solution” and perpetuate hatred and confrontation between the Israeli and Palestinian people.

China reiterates that it has no selfish interests in the Palestinian issue. As long as it contributes to peace and Palestinian-Israeli reconciliation, China will firmly support it. Since the recent outbreak of conflicts, China has actively called for meaningful actions and binding decisions by the Security Council regarding the situation between Palestine and Israel. China emphasizes that such actions and decisions must respect historical facts, adopt the correct direction, reflect responsibility, and withstand moral and conscience tests. China is willing to continue working with Security Council members and the international community to play a responsible and constructive role in achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue.

It remains to be seen how China‘s veto will impact the future course of action regarding the Palestinian-Israeli situation.

