Listen to the audio version of the article

The anger of the population in China against the Zero-Covid policy and against the tightening of the isolation measures of the pandemic exploded again, between Friday night and Saturday, in violent protests in the Xinjiang region, while infections in the country continue to mark new alarming records.

Protesters filled the streets of Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang – a region where ten million Uyghurs live, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority, which for years has denounced the discrimination and abuses of the Chinese authorities – forcefully demanding an “End of the lockdown” and raising fists in the air to protest against the obligation to stay at home which has lasted for over a hundred days. Numerous videos released on the net (and escaped censorship) show people in the square busy singing the Chinese national anthem, emphasizing the words of the text: “Rise up, you who refuse to be slaves”.

Tensions were increased by the death of at least ten people in the fire of a skyscraper: the tragedy was immediately blamed, especially on social media, by the local authorities and the lockdown measures that would have delayed the rescue efforts (more three hours to contain the flames) and would have prevented the victims from reaching safety. Some witnesses reported doors blocked in recent weeks by the police to enforce the bans.

In the face of public anger, Urumqi authorities were forced to lift the lockdown in several districts of the city, but they denied the allegations, denying that there were any doors blocked in the building and saying that residents could have fled. Local police have repressed protests, announcing the arrest of a young activist for spreading “false information” about the number of victims online.

“During the first two years of the pandemic, people trusted the government, believing that the best decisions were being made to keep the population safe from the virus. Now – says Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago – Chinese citizens are asking more and more difficult questions and are wary of following the orders of the authorities”.