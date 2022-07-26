Listen to the audio version of the article

The anti-invasion exercises organized by Taiwan had already begun, when Beijing raised its voice with Washington to block the visit of the speaker of the US House, Nancy Pelosi, to the island. “If the United States persists, China will take firm and strong measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned, expressing all irritation at Pelosi’s mission. which in Beijing they consider an unacceptable interference in their internal affairs.

The pressure on Taipei continues to build, and Taiwan’s annual military maneuvers have shaped worrying scenarios, to the point of predicting the worst eventuality: an invasion by China.

The alarm sirens, the deserted streets, the closed shops, the fighter jets above the skyscrapers of the capital, tanks and troops, ships in front of the coast. A week of maneuvers to make sure that the military forces and the population are prepared for even the worst.

Rebel province at risk of invasion

Taiwan for the Beijing regime is a rebel province that is part of the Chinese territory. And, in recent years, the threat of military intervention against the island has become increasingly insistent, as evidenced by the dozens of war fighters sent into its airspace, with the aim of discouraging the separatists and dissuading foreign allies. mainly the United States, from interfering.

The arrival of Nancy Pelosi, scheduled for August, would certainly raise the tension (it would be the American visit to the highest level of the last 25 years), so much so that even the American President Joe Biden has expressed his perplexities. “It’s not a good idea,” he said, based on the Pentagon’s disagreement and listening to his advisers, who are critical of the timing of the visit and the lack of coordination by the Democratic House leader with the White House.