«China will not clash with the West to help Putin»- Corriere TV

The deputy premier of Kiev to Corriere: «A ceasefire? After the withdrawal of the Russians from Ukraine»

Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Kiev / CorriereTv

China traditionally pursues a foreign policy like a seasoned player. A state that moves on several levels with pragmatism and balance. I really don’t think Xi Jinping intends to embark on an open confrontation with the West to facilitate cooperation with Russia. Beijing does not want to risk economic sanctions and new tensions, especially after the very important move made by the Hague Tribunal against Putin on the question of the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia”, says the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Irina Vereshchuk, on the occasion of the Chinese leader’s arrival in Moscow yesterday.

(here the complete interview)

March 21, 2023 – Updated March 21, 2023, 09:05 am

