Home » China will send special representative to Ukraine Russia’s reassurance and China’s purpose – BBC News 中文
World

China will send special representative to Ukraine Russia’s reassurance and China’s purpose – BBC News 中文

by admin

news/240/cpsprodpb/935C/production/_129642773_13df10ded5c5553c53fa1a7ebec7a67d2ca14d77.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/935C/production/_129642773_13df10ded5c5553c53fa1a7ebec7a67d2ca14d77.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/935C/production/_129642773_13df10ded5c5553c53fa1a7ebec7a67d2ca14d77.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/935C/production/_129642773_13df10ded5c5553c53fa1a7ebec7a67d2ca14d77.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/935C/production/_129642773_13df10ded5c5553c53fa1a7ebec7a67d2ca14d77.jpg 800w” alt=”普京习近平握手” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/935C/production/_129642773_13df10ded5c5553c53fa1a7ebec7a67d2ca14d77.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Friday (May 12) that Li Hui, the Chinese government’s special representative on Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia from May 15 to discuss the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Communicate with all parties.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “Since the Ukrainian crisis broke out, China has always upheld an objective and fair stance to actively promote peace talks.” It fully demonstrates that China is firmly on the side of peace.”

He also stated that “China is willing to continue to play a constructive role, build more international consensus on ceasefire and cessation of war, start peace talks, and avoid escalation of the situation, and make China‘s contribution to promoting the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.”

Earlier on April 26, Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the phone call, Xi Jinping said that he would send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries, which attracted attention from all walks of life.

You may also like

Conflicting parties in Sudan sign agreement in Jeddah...

A man used a raised ramp to avoid...

New massacre in the USA: the responsibility lies...

the lesson of the Sicilian Natalia Re

Udinese – M.Martins called up to the under...

“Alto Cielo”, the new story by Queralt Lahoz...

Chronic fatigue syndrome symptoms | Magazine

The girl from the school in Vračar is...

The Smashing Pumpkins, review of their album Atum...

prisoners injure themselves with razor blades

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy