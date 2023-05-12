China will send special representative to Ukraine Russia’s reassurance and China’s purpose – BBC News 中文

1 hour ago

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Friday (May 12) that Li Hui, the Chinese government’s special representative on Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia from May 15 to discuss the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Communicate with all parties.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “Since the Ukrainian crisis broke out, China has always upheld an objective and fair stance to actively promote peace talks.” It fully demonstrates that China is firmly on the side of peace.”

He also stated that “China is willing to continue to play a constructive role, build more international consensus on ceasefire and cessation of war, start peace talks, and avoid escalation of the situation, and make China‘s contribution to promoting the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.”

Earlier on April 26, Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the phone call, Xi Jinping said that he would send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries, which attracted attention from all walks of life.

Yu Jun, deputy director of the Eurasian Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told the media at the end of April that the representative to be sent would be Li Hui, who had served as China's ambassador to Russia for ten years. Li Hui's close ties to Russia have raised questions about his ability to act fairly.

Who is Li Hui?

According to information on the official website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Li Hui, the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian affairs, is from Heilongjiang. He is already 70 years old this year. He has extensive diplomatic experience in Russia and neighboring countries.

According to Li Hui’s resume, he served as an attache to the Embassy of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, Deputy Director-General of the Eurasian Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Ambassador to Russia.

Li Hui has a close relationship with Russia and has served as ambassador to Russia for 10 years. Before resigning in 2019, Li Hui also published a signed article “The Green Mountains Are Not Old, Friendships Last” on the Russian TASS news agency, in which he mentioned that his 10 years of working in Russia were the most memorable 10 years in his diplomatic career. In 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded him the “Order of Friendship”.

Li Hui said in the article that he became acquainted with Russia because of the Russian language, and worked in Russia (the former Soviet Union) three times for a total of 16 years. He was full of true feelings for this land and people, and was deeply attracted and influenced by Russian literature and art.

"I often read the famous works of Pushkin, Lermontov, Gogol, Dostoevsky, Chekhov, Tolstoy, Gorky, etc., and am amazed by their charm and ideas," Li Hui "I love the vastness of Russian forests, the vastness of the plains, the thickness of the Volga, the purity of Lake Baikal, and the coldness of the Arctic. This makes me realize the tenacity, tenacity and optimism of the Russian people."

In addition, Li Hui also criticized “individual countries” without naming names at the “Road to Democracy in the New Era” international seminar in June 2022.

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Li Hui said in his opening speech that some countries’ domestic democratic progress is lackluster, but they are keen to hold so-called “democratic summits” internationally. To create the so-called democracy against authority narrative.

Peace of mind

Regarding China‘s appointment of Li Hui as special representative, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement to NBC that Kiev hoped that Li Hui’s deeper understanding of the region would help him to conduct fair and effective negotiations with all parties. communication.

Chen Cheng, a professor of political science at the State University of New York at Albany, told BBC Chinese that the selection of Li Hui as the special envoy is to some extent a “reassurance” for China to Russia, which will help dispel Russia’s concerns.

Chen Cheng pointed out that the Russia-Uzbekistan war is at a stalemate, and the West is skeptical of China‘s mediation, but the West’s assistance cannot be endless, and the next few months may be a window for negotiations.

"Of course, for Ukraine and the West, this will not help to change their impression that China is biased towards Russia," she pointed out. The participation of the Russian Federation has become a necessary condition for bringing Russia to the negotiating table."

Chinese purpose

Regarding the Ukraine issue, China released the “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis” in February this year, saying that dialogue and negotiation are the only feasible way out to resolve the Ukraine crisis, and that the international community should adhere to the correct direction of persuading peace and promoting talks. China is willing to play its part in this regard. Construction role.

China‘s foreign minister, Qin Gang, visited Germany, France and Norway from May 8 to 12 as China said it would send a special envoy to Ukraine.

Chen Cheng believes that since China wants to establish its image as a global power, it must actively demonstrate its capabilities in diplomacy. These diplomatic activities are aimed at laying the groundwork and setting the framework for a future political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

“On the one hand, China can further strengthen its global diplomatic power after mediating for Saudi Arabia and Iran. On the other hand, China also hopes to win the support of the vast third world countries and some European countries that do not want a long-term war between Russia and Ukraine. Favor and support.” Chen Cheng said.