China is willing to work with Russia on an international order towards a “more just and rational direction”. The head of Communist Party Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi said to the Russian ambassador to China Andrey Denisov, at 48 hours of the meeting scheduled in Samarkand on September 15 between the leaders of the two countries. Yang Jiechi noted that “under the strategic leadership of the president Xi Jinping and the president Vladimir Putinthe relationships between Mosca e Beijing have always moved forward on the right path. “He added that that China” is willing to cooperate with Russia to continuously implement the spirit of high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard the common interests of both sides and promote the development of the international order in a more just and rational direction “.