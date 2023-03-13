12
BEIJING – A general under US sanctions as the new defense minister. Xi Jinping he chose Li Shangfuhis longtime companion, a move that could however further complicate the already very difficult military communications between Washington and Beijing, especially regarding the continuing tensions over Taiwan and after the shooting down of the alleged Chinese spy balloon last month off the Carolina coast of the South.
