BEIJING – Surprise moves in the name of continuity and stability to face the challenges of the economy and increase investor confidence. Two unexpected appointments this morning during the work of the National People’s Congress in Beijing: the governor of the central bank remains in the saddle, Yi Gangand the Minister of Finance, Liu Kun. Both had reached the age limit (65 the first and 66 the second), but Xi Jinping he wanted to reconfirm them.