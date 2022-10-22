President Xi Jinping closed the proceedings of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) after the approval of an amendment to the party’s constitution. The notes of the Internazionale, played by the military band, accompanied the official end of the works.

The approval of the amendment to the CCP’s fundamental charter – which can only be done by Congress, which is held every five years – took place at the closing ceremony, in the Great Hall of the People, on Tiananmen Square. The Congress, as required by the procedures, also adopted resolutions on the reports presented by the Central Committee of the party – the broadest decision-making body, with the exclusion of the Congress itself – and by the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection, the body that investigates corrupt officials, and has elected the new members of both bodies, starting the process of renewal of political leaders that will end with the first plenary session of the new Central Committee of the CCP, from which the appointment of positions is expected higher than the party, including the beginning of a third, unpublished, mandate at the top of the CCP for the general secretary, Xi Jinping.