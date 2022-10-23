Home World China, Xi Jinping re-elected general secretary of the party: it is the third term
China, Xi Jinping re-elected general secretary of the party: it is the third term

China, Xi Jinping re-elected general secretary of the party: it is the third term

Xi Jinping obtains his consecration: he was elected for the third consecutive time in the position of general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, at the end of the first plenary meeting of the Central Committee, a body that emerged from the 20th Congress which ended yesterday.

Xi is the first CCP general secretary to be elected three times in office, breaking with the tradition of two terms. And he remains at the head of the Central Military Commission as commander-in-chief of the Chinese armed forces. He has been at the top of the party since 2012, and already today generally considered the most powerful Chinese leader since the founder of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong.

State Xi made the announcement during a meeting with Chinese and international media. “We will continue the hard work for the new goals,” he said. “The world needs China“.

