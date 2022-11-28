Home World China, Xi Jinping’s dilemma in the face of protests over anti-Covid measures
World

China, Xi Jinping’s dilemma in the face of protests over anti-Covid measures

by admin
China, Xi Jinping’s dilemma in the face of protests over anti-Covid measures

BEIJING – Police force in Liangmaqiao, in the area where the protests took place on Sunday night protests in Beijing. And at Sitong Bridge, where in mid-October a man unfurled two banners against Xi. Blue metal barriers erected in Shanghai, in that Wulumuqi street where protests and clashes have taken place in the last two days: now fenced off and manned by agents.

See also  Noodles, basketball games and lots of chats: eleven years of relationship between Xi and Biden. But that's why it's something else now

You may also like

Foreign media: U.S. relaxes oil sanctions on Venezuela,...

The United States fears overtaking China in the...

Bird emergency in the United States: 1.8 million...

From Russian gas to the war in Ukraine:...

Boeing proposes a new “hybrid” weapon for Ukraine...

Japanese government: The number of newborns in Japan...

“Gaslighting” the word of 2022 for the US...

The fire in Xinjiang has created a second...

Brexit, the great escape of European doctors. And...

U.S. inflation-cutting bill pissing off Europe?EU urges U.S....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy