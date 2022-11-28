BEIJING – Police force in Liangmaqiao, in the area where the protests took place on Sunday night protests in Beijing. And at Sitong Bridge, where in mid-October a man unfurled two banners against Xi. Blue metal barriers erected in Shanghai, in that Wulumuqi street where protests and clashes have taken place in the last two days: now fenced off and manned by agents.
See also Noodles, basketball games and lots of chats: eleven years of relationship between Xi and Biden. But that's why it's something else now