In the middle of the night in Italy, at shortly after 10 in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People, in Tiananmen Square, for the opening of the XX National Congress of the Communist Party. The plot provides that Xi will be given an unprecedented third mandate at the helm of the CCP and no twists are expected. After the Chinese national anthem (The March of the Volunteers), Xi reached the podium greeted by a long applause for his speech. “We are here for the new course of the Party, in view of the construction of a modern socialist country,” the president began.

In his speech at the opening of the Congress, Xi addressed all the most anticipated and, in some ways, even thorny issues: Taiwan, Covid, Hong Kong, economic growth.

“Difficult times await us.” This is the warning from Xi Jinping at the opening of a keynote speech to around 2,300 delegates. The president warned of “potential dangers” while calling for China to be “prepared for worst-case scenarios.” “We must adapt and prepare to withstand strong winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms,” ​​said Xi, stressing that the next five years will be crucial, including internationally, where “global changes that have not been seen for a century” will take place. .

Hong Kong from chaos to stability

“We have shown great ability against Taiwanese independence,” he said of the island issue. In the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic “we put people and their lives first, launching a” people’s war “against the virus”. Hong Kong “has gone from chaos to stability”, putting the city administration “in the hands of patriots,” he said, adding: “We have strengthened and implemented the” one country, two systems “model”, regarding the scheme that regulates relations between the two former colonies Hong Kong and Macao and Beijing. “We have helped Hong Kong to enter a new phase,” he added.

18.5% of the world economy

China‘s GDP rose from 54,000 billion yuan to 114,000 billion (about 16,000 billion dollars), accounting for 18.5% of the world economy (+ 7.2%). President Xi Jinping said that China must aim for “high quality” development, between “high-level hi-tech and a mechanism of technological innovation”. “We need to be aware of the potential dangers and be prepared for worst-case scenarios. We must exploit our indomitable fighting spirit for our cause “, bearing in mind that the CCP” has led China from rising and prosperous to becoming strong “, to signal the steps from Mao to Deng to Xi.