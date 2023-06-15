China: youth unemployment at 20.8%, new record – Last Hour

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BEIJING, JUNE 15 – One in five young Chinese was unemployed in May: a rate of 20.8% and a new record for the Asian country, according to official data released today by the National Statistics Office. This figure, which concerns 16-24 year olds in urban areas, has continued to rise in recent months and had reached 20.4% in April. In May, the rate on the entire workforce was 5.2%, unchanged from April.



China‘s central bank Pboc lowered its key medium-term lending rate (MLF), a measure anticipated by the markets and intended to support the ailing growth of the world‘s second-largest economy. The interest rate on its annual loans to financial institutions is cut to 2.65% from a previous 2.75%, the central bank said. The measure should make it possible to reduce the financing costs of commercial banks to encourage them to grant more credit on more favorable terms, and thus to support the economy. (HANDLE).

