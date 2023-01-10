Chinanews.com, Beijing, January 9th (Jiang Li) After 15 rounds of voting, the “serial” of the US House of Representatives election finally came to an end. The Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, was finally elected as the 55th speaker of the US House of Representatives. This is the longest speaker election record in the US Congress in the past 164 years, fully exposing the shortcomings of the US “confrontational democracy”.

Data map: McCarthy, the Republican leader of the US House of Representatives.Photo by China News Agency reporter Sha Hanting

Due to factors such as intensified antagonism between the two parties, infighting among parties, and unequal distribution of interests, the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives has fallen into a tug of war. In this election for the speaker of the House of Representatives, the U.S. Democratic congressmen continued to hold together. In multiple rounds of voting, McCarthy was not voted for. A small group of about 20 people led by the right-wing “hardliners” of the Republican Party also refused to vote for McCarthy.

The road to McCarthy’s election has been full of twists and turns. Apart from his unpopular role as a “political opportunist” in Congress, it is closely related to the political differences within the Republican Party.

On the one hand, opponents in the Republican party believe that McCarthy’s attitude towards the Democratic Party is too soft to fight against the Democratic-controlled Senate and the Biden administration. The power is magnified, which is beneficial for them to consolidate their votes.

In addition, opponents in the party also believe that their votes have not been exchanged for more benefits, hoping to use this as a bargaining chip in exchange for greater concessions from McCarthy, such as allowing them to obtain positions in important committees of the House of Representatives.

As the No. 3 figure in the political arena after the President and Vice President of the United States, the Speaker of the House of Representatives is usually held by the majority leader of the House of Representatives. There is almost no suspense in the election. However, in order to be elected this time, McCarthy had to make a number of key concessions, which may include restoring a mechanism for removing the speaker, which weakens the speaker’s power and makes it difficult to control the House of Representatives.

CNN stated that McCarthy made concessions in this untimely political blackmail, and this appeasement policy will only make extremist forces stronger.

This embarrassing election, which attracted spectators from all over the world, exposed the serious antagonism and division in American politics. Under the influence of the power game thinking, the interests of the parties are above the interests of the country and the people. And even within a single party, different small factions will arise due to the distribution of interests and confront each other, and votes have become a tool for profit.

From the riots on Capitol Hill to the record-breaking 15 rounds of House Speaker elections, “confrontational democracy” has brought American politics to a bottleneck. Long-term confrontation will inevitably make politicians lose their ability to judge objectively and fairly. will raise doubts.

The bipartisanship and intrapartisan infighting have further magnified the shortcomings of the American political system. The so-called “democratic” image of the United States has surprised the whole world. Advocating the American-style elections that put the interests of voters first has become a game for politicians to replace their interests, which further demonstrates that the “democratic politics” in the United States is becoming ineffective. The increasingly polarized partisanship has plunged the American political system into an endless loop.

House speaker election reveals deep-rooted problems in U.S. democracy

(ECNS) — The Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was elected as the 55th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after 15 ballots. As the most grueling House speaker election in the past 164 years, the election has highlighted the defects of the country’s “confrontational democracy”.

The election once reached a stalemate due to intense partisan strife, inner-party struggle among the Republicans, uneven distribution of interests, and more. Democratic Party members forged a close alliance, refusing to vote for McCarthy, while about 20 Republicans also declined to cast ballots for the GOP leader.

Except for his unpopular role as a “political speculator” in Congress, McCarthy’s hard-won election can be attributed to turmoil within the Republican Party.

On the one hand, opponents in the Republican Party believe that the GOP leader’s attitude toward the Democrats is too weak to confront the Senate controlled by Democrats and the Biden administration.

On the other hand, the political power of some less influential factions in the Republican Party has been amplified due to the Party’s weak majority advantage in the House of Representatives, which is conducive to consolidating their ticket warehouses.

Meanwhile, these opponents believe that their votes failed to win them more benefits, hoping to use this as a bargaining chip for McCarthy’s further concessions, such as getting them positions in important House Committees.

As the third political figure after the President and Vice President of the U.S., the speaker, by tradition, is the head of the majority party in the House of Representatives.

But McCarthy has made many concessions in order to bring the ultra conservatives along, involving what’s known as the “motion to vacate,” a mechanism by which members can force a vote to depose the speaker. The reported concessions will empower individual members at the expense of McCarthy’s sway as speaker.

CNN thought the concessions he made during this unseemly political shakedown would only make the extremist faction more powerful.

This embarrassing election, which has drawn global attention, exposed the serious opposition and polarization in American politics. Both Democrats and Republicans put their interests before that of the country and its people, attacking and opposing each other irrationally.

Besides, different factions arise within a single party and confront each other because of the distribution of interests. Votes have become a tool to win more benefits.

From Capitol riots to the House Speaker election with record-breaking ballots, “confrontational democracy” has become a bottleneck of American politics. Long-term confrontation will surely impede politicians to think objectively and fairly while their capacity of governing the country will also raise doubts among the public.

Both parties’ struggle and infighting among the Republicans have further amplified the defects of the American political system, with its “democratic” image shocking the world.

The U.S.-style election, which advocates putting voters’ interests first, has become a game of interest exchange among politicians. In addition, it further demonstrates the malfunction of American “democratic politics” and the constantly polarized party struggle that has trapped the American political system into an infinite cycle.

[

责编：袁晴 ]