China’s ambassador to the EU: “Support for Ukraine’s 1991 borders (including Crimea)? I don’t see why not”

Months ago he had already clarified, in an interview with New York Timesthat the expression of “friendship without limits” used by Chinese to describe relationships with with Russia was not to be interpreted literally, because it was pure rhetoric diplomatic. In the same context, then, he had specified that in no way Beijing agreed with the invasion of Ukraine from Mosca. And now the Chinese ambassador to the European Union Fu Conghas returned to reassure the West about the Chinese positions towards Moscasuggesting that Beijing could support the goals of Ukraine to claim his integrity territorial of 1991, including the peninsula of Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014. In an interview ad Al Jazeera ad and two other media, Fuwhen asked to support the goals of Kievwhich include the recovery of other Ukrainian regions now occupied by Mosca, the senior Chinese diplomat said: “I don’t see why not.” The reference to territorial integrity had been made explicit in the 12-point peace document proposed by Beijing where, in fact, we read: “The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively supported”. Words that were immediately interpreted as ambiguous given that for the Russia is theUkraine to undermine its territorial integrity, while for Kiev And Mosca to threaten her. The two were never mentioned in the document Villages and, therefore, no mention was made of the possible boundaries of theUkraineof the current territorial form nor to the Crimea (annexed by the Russian Federation in 2014). Nato e West immediately raised perplexities about the effective substance of the proposals Beijing.

“We respect the territorial integrity of all countries – he declared -. So when the Chinese established relationships with ex Soviet Union, this is what we agreed. But as I said, these are historical issues that need to be negotiated and resolved by Russia e Ukraine and that is what we stand for,” Fu continued. In merit to the affair, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said that with regard to the Ukrainian crisis, the position of the Chinese “is consistent and very clear: we believe that all parties must create the conditions for a political solution to the crisis through the dialogue and the negotiated“, he precised Maospeaking in the daily briefing.

The Chinese diplomat’s comments followed theEuropa-China Business Summit del 2023, held in Brussels on 16 June. Also in the interview last April to New York Times, Fu he stated that Beijing did not acknowledge the efforts of Mosca to annex the Ukrainian territories, including the Crimea and the Donbass. since theUkraine gained independence fromSoviet Union in 1991, the Russia has annexed the Crimea in 2014 and supported separatist uprisings in parts of Luhansk e Donetskwhich are located in the region of Donbass, in eastern Ukraine. Even if the Russia reclaimed the peninsula and extended his occupation into Donbassthe Western powers have not recognized the moves of Mosca.

