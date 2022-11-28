Spectators at the Thar World Cup football match did not wear masks, which made many Chinese aggrieved at the zero-clearing restrictions. (Image credit: Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

[Look at China, November 28, 2022]Currently, ChinaCOVID-19Strict lockdown measures have led to street protests, and even spread to many places.Earlier, the TV station broadcast onworld cupThe event drew outrage as the raucous World Cup crowd contrasted sharply with the lockdown, while China‘s state-run broadcaster made the Qatar World Cup unwearable.Face maskThe close-up shots of the fans are cut out, which seems to be more concealed.

According to Agence France-Presse, China is arguably the last major economy still trying to contain the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in its country through rapid lockdowns, long-term quarantines, and mass testing.

Agence France-Presse observed that on the 27th, during the live broadcast of the group match between Japan and Costa Rica, China Central Television Sports Channel (CCTV Sports) replaced close-up shots of fans without masks waving flags with images of players, officials or football stadiums.

In the long-distance crowd shots broadcast by CCTV Sports, it is already very difficult to recognize individual faces. Compared with the webcast of the same game on platforms including Douyin, the crowd shots are also much less.

Today, tens of millions of people in major cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou and Chongqing are still under some form of lockdown, a scenario that contrasted with the rowdy World Cup crowds and angered many Chinese social media users.

On the 22nd, an open letter questioning China‘s COVID-19 policy appeared on the WeChat App, asking whether China was “on the same planet” as Qatar, but was subsequently deleted from the platform by censors.

Protests broke out in mainland China, including Shanghai, Wuhan, Beijing, Chengdu and other places

On the 27th, protests of dissatisfaction with excessive epidemic prevention continued to erupt in many places in China, and there were gatherings of varying sizes in Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, and Chengdu.

According to the contents of the videos reposted by accounts such as “China Forbidden” and “Ms. Li is not your teacher” on the social platform Twitter (Twitter), a crowd gathered at Wangping Street in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province at night. The slogans include: “Give me liberty or give me death,” “Human rights,” “Freedom of speech,” “Oppose dictatorship,” “Don’t be tenured for life,” etc.

The video shows that there may be thousands of people in the crowd, and the word “Chengdu” appears on the advertising banners on the street.

On the 27th, in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, some people took to Hanzheng Street to protest and clashed with the armed police. According to the video, the people negotiated with the police, trying to reason and intercede with the police. According to Reuters, hundreds of people gathered.

In Beijing, about 1,000 protesting students at Tsinghua University during the day also shouted the slogan “democracy and the rule of law, freedom of expression.” In the evening, the Mahe River was lit up at a popular place for citizens to take a walk. Crowds and police also appeared. Some people held white papers to protest. Some people placed flowers by the river and lit many candles to express their condolences to the victims of the fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang. Condolences, the tragedy is suspected to be due to excessive epidemic prevention, which prevented fire trucks from entering the disaster relief.

In the wave of protests that began on the 27th, the white paper represented the anger of not being able to express speech freely. During the height of the protests in Hong Kong in 2020, local activists also held up blank papers to protest in order to avoid slogans prohibited by the national security law. Demonstrators in Moscow also used blank paper this year to protest the war between Russia and Ukraine.

