Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 20th (International Observation) China‘s contribution to the world in fighting the epidemic

Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Zan Du Jing

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, it has had a huge impact on global public health and economic development. China has always put people first and life first, scientifically controlled the epidemic according to the time and situation, coordinated epidemic prevention and economic and social development to the greatest extent, and selflessly provided vaccines, materials, experience and information to the international community. China has made important contributions to the world with effective epidemic prevention and control results, extensive international anti-epidemic cooperation, and stable economic recovery, which has been positively evaluated by foreign experts and scholars.

Scientifically and effectively prevent and control the epidemic

“The speed of recovery here is unbelievable.” On April 8, 2021, on the first anniversary of the “unblocking” of Wuhan, many international media expressed emotion at the same time.

When the new crown epidemic broke out in Wuhan, in the face of an unknown highly pathogenic virus, the Chinese government put the protection of people’s lives and health in the first place, decisively made the decision to “close the city”, mobilized medical forces across the country to help Wuhan, and quickly established two professional treatment centers Hospitals and a large number of shelter hospitals… After more than two months of hard work, Wuhan has been “unblocked”, and the economy and society have gradually returned to normal.

Wuhan is a microcosm of China‘s scientific and effective fight against the epidemic.

China‘s strong social public health intervention measures have reduced the number of severe illnesses and deaths in the country, eased the pressure on global epidemic prevention, bought precious time for the international community to fight the epidemic, and provided a reference for the international community.

Magdi Dahshan, former deputy dean of the Faculty of Medicine of Al-Azhar University in Egypt, pointed out that in the early days of the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, people knew nothing about the virus. China has adopted many strong prevention and control measures, insisted on the supremacy of the people, and achieved great success in responding to the epidemic. Algerian public health expert Mohamed Kawash said that during the period of high severity and death rate of the new crown, China‘s epidemic prevention measures effectively prevented the spread of the epidemic in such a country with a very high population density, setting an example for other countries. The World Health Organization believes that China‘s strong measures have not only controlled the spread of the epidemic in China, but also prevented the spread of the epidemic to other countries. It is not only protecting the Chinese people, but also protecting the people of the world.

Now, when the severe disease rate and mortality rate of the Omicron mutant strain have dropped significantly compared with the previous strains, China has optimized and adjusted the epidemic prevention and control measures in a timely manner, and shifted the focus of epidemic prevention work from “infection prevention” to “health protection, prevention and control”. Severe disease” has created conditions for continuing to promote stable economic and social development under the new situation. Yosamba, Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Health, believes that China‘s optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures is prudent and scientific, and it is a strategy based on the understanding of the nature of the virus.

Based on changes in the epidemic situation, China has continuously summarized experience, scientifically adjusted and optimized prevention and control measures, and effectively reduced domestic severe illness and death while maintaining stable economic and social development. It is not easy to achieve such an achievement in a country with a huge population. As UN Secretary-General Guterres said, in the global fight against the new crown epidemic, China has made contributions to all mankind.

Fully support the global fight against the epidemic

During April and May of 2021, the little-known Brazilian town of Serrana became the focus of international public opinion. With the help of Chinese vaccines, it has become one of the cities with the most stable epidemic situation in Brazil during the severe epidemic situation. The mayor of the city, Leo Capitelli, said: “The Chinese vaccine is the best gift we have ever received.”

Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, China has been helping each other with the world, sharing anti-epidemic experience in a timely manner, helping other countries with anti-epidemic supplies, and actively carrying out international cooperation in the fight against the epidemic.

Based on the principles of law, timeliness, openness, and transparency, China shares epidemic information with the international community: report the epidemic to the WHO as soon as possible, identify the pathogen as soon as possible, share the genetic sequence of the virus with the world as soon as possible, and announce it as soon as possible. Diagnosis and treatment plans and prevention and control plans… China has provided a scientific basis for the international community to prevent and control the epidemic, and to develop vaccines and testing reagents. On January 14 this year, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highly appreciated the Chinese government’s efforts in responding to the new crown epidemic in a phone call with China, and thanked China for its long-term technical exchanges on epidemic prevention and control and sharing of epidemic information and data with WHO.

While working hard to prevent and control its own epidemic, China is doing everything it can to help the international community. China has provided anti-epidemic materials to 153 countries and 15 international organizations, held more than 300 technical exchanges on epidemic prevention and control and medical treatment with more than 180 countries and regions and more than 10 international organizations around the world, and dispatched medical supplies to 34 countries 37 anti-epidemic medical expert groups. China was the first to promise to make the new crown vaccine a global public product, the first to support vaccine R&D intellectual property exemption, the first to carry out vaccine production cooperation with developing countries, and has supplied more than 2.2 billion doses of new crown vaccine to more than 120 countries and international organizations. Immunization gap” injects strong impetus. China has actively played the role of traditional Chinese medicine, held more than 100 video exchanges and live broadcasts of anti-epidemic experts, introduced traditional Chinese medicine diagnosis and treatment solutions to more than 150 countries and regions, and provided traditional Chinese medicine products to some countries and regions in need.

Kisai Zoltan, director of the Political Analysis Center of the Sazodweg Institute in Hungary, said that China has delivered multiple batches of new crown vaccines to Hungary, which has greatly promoted the large-scale immunization in Hungary. Kenyan international affairs scholar Cavins Adhir pointed out that developing countries in Africa and other regions have benefited from the large amount of vaccines, drugs, and medical equipment and supplies supported by China.

China‘s selfless assistance has won wide acclaim from around the world.

When the Chinese medical expert team arrived, Serbian President Vucic kissed the five-star red flag affectionately at the airport, and the “March of the Volunteers” sounded on the streets of Rome, Italy; A handover ceremony was held; for China‘s generous assistance to Syria and other countries in the world during the epidemic, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently issued a statement to thank…

As Romina Sudak, a member of the China-Argentina Research Group at the University of Rosario in Argentina, said when talking about China‘s provision of vaccines to developing countries, China has practiced its consistent “community of shared future for mankind” with practical actions. idea.

The “stabilizer” and “power source” of the world economy

On April 22, 2020, the ExxonMobil Huizhou Ethylene Project with a total investment of US$10 billion officially started construction, becoming the first major petrochemical project wholly-owned by an American company in China. This year, the epidemic hit the global economy, and China took the lead in controlling the epidemic, attracting foreign investment to grow against the trend throughout the year, becoming the world‘s largest foreign investment inflow country.

On January 9, 2023, at Bangkok Airport in Thailand, the first batch of 269 Chinese tourists who arrived in Thailand after China optimized and adjusted the epidemic prevention measures were warmly welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and others. With the orderly recovery of Chinese citizens’ outbound travel, countries around the world generally expect Chinese tourists to inject new momentum into the recovery of the global tourism industry.

The two pictures from Huizhou to Bangkok are a true portrayal of China‘s economy effectively resisting the impact of the epidemic, continuing to release super-large-scale market dividends to the world, and injecting momentum into the recovery of the world economy.

China has effectively coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development to achieve stable economic operation, and the role of the “stabilizer” and “power source” of the world economy has become increasingly prominent.

In 2020, China will become the first major economy in the world to achieve positive economic growth. In 2021, the total economic volume will exceed 114 trillion yuan, and in 2022, it will exceed 120 trillion yuan. Youfu, president of the Israel Chamber of Commerce, who has been in China since the outbreak of the epidemic, said that he has seen “the resilience and potential of the continuous development of the Chinese economy.” Jorge Machini, a professor of economics at the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina, pointed out that during the epidemic, China has been an important trading partner and source of investment for most Latin American countries, including Argentina, which is beneficial to the economies of Latin America. Stablize.

China continues to provide high-quality products and services to the world, playing an important role in maintaining the stability and smoothness of the global industrial and supply chains.

In 2022, the total value of China‘s import and export of goods trade will increase by 7.7%, breaking through the 40 trillion yuan mark for the first time, and maintaining its position as the largest country in goods trade for six consecutive years. Especially at the most strenuous stage of the global fight against the epidemic, China has become one of the main suppliers of anti-epidemic materials in the world, providing support for countries around the world in their fight against the epidemic. José Ricardo Luz Jr., CEO of the Brazilian Business Leaders Organization in China, said that during the epidemic, the global industrial chain supply chain faced multiple challenges such as logistics interruption, lack of energy and raw materials, and rising prices. The supply chain makes a significant contribution.

During the epidemic, protectionism in some countries has risen, but China has always insisted on promoting high-level opening up and providing new opportunities for the world with its own new development.

From the China International Import Expo, the Service Trade Fair, the Canton Fair, and the Consumer Expo to the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, from the accelerated construction of the Pilot Free Trade Zone to the high-quality implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, China has always embraced the world with an open attitude. Take solid actions to promote the construction of an open world economy. Hidetoshi Tashiro, Chief Economist of Japan’s Sigma Capital, said that China, as the main growth engine of the world economy, has always adhered to openness and free trade, which has played a supporting role in global economic growth.

“The streets in Beijing are congested again, tourists are scrambling to book overseas vacations, and companies expect business activities to pick up.” At the beginning of the new year, with the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention measures, many international media have captured positive signals of China‘s economic growth.

Stephen Perry, chairman of the British 48 Group Club, said that China‘s economic growth is expected to accelerate in 2023, “this will be a major contribution to world economic growth.”

Article source: Xinhua News Agency

Editor in charge: Xu Yamin