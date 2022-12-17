The Chinese economy this year is unusual.

The combination of major changes unseen in a century and the epidemic of the century has put pressure on China‘s economy. Looking at the world, the international environment is complex and severe, with high winds and waves, global economic demand is weak, and inflation is high; looking at the country, the epidemic continues to recur, and economic development is facing unexpected changes and downward pressure.

In the face of difficulties and obstacles, the Party Central Committee united and led the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to face difficulties, intensified macro-control efforts, steadily improved the quality of development, and maintained overall economic and social stability.

Economy under pressure

In October this year, many people are looking forward to the release of China‘s economic data for the third quarter. There is reason for this expectation. In the first quarter of this year, my country’s GDP grew by 4.8% year-on-year. However, due to unexpected impacts such as the epidemic, economic growth in the second quarter fell to 0.4%. Can China‘s economy withstand the pressure and reverse the downward trend?

Facts have proved that the Chinese economy has withstood the test. In the third quarter, my country’s GDP grew by 3.9%, and the recovery momentum continued in October and November. Among them, major economic indicators such as industry, service industry, investment, and consumption have also continued to improve, and the overall recovery trend has been maintained.

“China has stabilized the macroeconomic market, and its economic operation has remained within a reasonable range, which is not easy under the background of the impact of the epidemic.” Guo Liyan, director of the Comprehensive Situation Research Office of the China Academy of Macroeconomic Research, said.

From a global perspective, China‘s economic performance is still outstanding. Among them, China‘s consumer prices rose moderately, in stark contrast to the high global inflation. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, in the first 11 months of this year, my country’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2% year-on-year. At the same time, in October, the CPI in the euro zone rose by 10.6% year-on-year, hitting a record high. Although the year-on-year increase of CPI in the United States in November was as high as 7.1%, it was the lowest value since January this year. Globally, inflationary pressures are more persistent than people think, with headline global inflation expected to reach 9.5% in 2022, said Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Peak.

Wei Qijia, director of the Industrial Economics Research Office of the Forecasting Department of the State Information Center, said that against the background of increasing uncertainties in the external environment and the spread of domestic epidemics, China‘s economy has been under pressure, continued to recover, and made steady progress. economic resilience.

Steadily improving the quality of development

On December 9, the domestic large passenger aircraft C919 was delivered to China Eastern Airlines. This means that China has become the fourth country in the world that can independently produce large passenger aircraft after the United States, France and Russia.

The improvement in the quality of China‘s economy is even more impressive. According to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, in the first 11 months of this year, the added value of my country’s high-tech manufacturing industries above designated size increased by 8% year-on-year, 4.2 percentage points faster than that of all industries above designated size. Among them, the aerospace vehicle and equipment manufacturing industry increased by 10.7%, and the electronic and communication equipment manufacturing industry increased by 13.5%.

While industrial upgrading is accelerating, investment in high-tech industries is also accelerating. Various places have promoted the construction of major projects such as new energy and new medicine, and strengthened the manufacturing chain to strengthen the chain, which has strongly supported manufacturing investment. In the first 11 months of this year, the investment in high-tech industries increased by 19.9% ​​year-on-year, 14.6 percentage points faster than the total investment.

This can also be seen in the use of foreign capital in my country’s high-tech industries. In the first 10 months of this year, the actual use of foreign capital was 1,089.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.4%. The actual use of foreign capital in high-tech industries increased by 31.7%, of which, the high-tech manufacturing industry increased by 57.2%, and the high-tech service industry increased by 25%.

It is worth noting that the actual use of foreign capital in the central region and the western region increased by 33.6% and 26.9% respectively, and the growth rate was significantly faster than that in the eastern region, and a large part of it came from the manufacturing industry. In terms of origin, the actual investment in China from South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan increased by 106.2%, 95.8%, 40.1% and 36.8% respectively.

From the perspective of the overall economic market, key industries related to the national economy and people’s livelihood are in good shape. According to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, my country’s grain output has reached a new high this year, and has remained stable at more than 1.3 trillion catties for eight consecutive years. At the same time, all localities are actively doing a good job in ensuring the production and supply of energy resources. It is really rare when the world is facing increasingly severe food and energy crises.

In addition, the data of the new energy automobile industry is particularly eye-catching. In the first 11 months of this year, the production and sales of new energy vehicles were 6.253 million and 6.067 million respectively, a year-on-year increase of 1 times, and the market share reached 25%. At the same time, new energy vehicles have accelerated their pace of going overseas.

Guo Liyan said that this shows that my country’s green and low-carbon transformation is accelerating. While boosting economic recovery, it has also injected new impetus into development. At the same time, the quality of China‘s economic development has improved, with obvious spillovers, and it has also played a stabilizing role in the restoration of the global economic order.

In 2019, the Central Economic Work Conference proposed to “ensure that the economy achieves reasonable growth in quantity and steady improvement in quality”. In 2021, the Central Economic Work Conference proposed to “promote the steady improvement of the economy and the reasonable growth of the quantity”. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China called for “promoting the effective improvement of the economy and the reasonable growth of the quantity”. Today’s Chinese economy is interpreting the dialectics of quality and quantity with actual results.

Prospects for next year

Looking forward to 2023, the Chinese economy will still face severe internal and external challenges. From an external perspective, the downside risks of the global economy are increasing under the cycle of interest rate hikes, and deglobalization and geopolitical conflicts have increased development uncertainties. From an internal perspective, the “triple pressure” of demand contraction, supply shock, and weakening expectations has not been fundamentally resolved, and the pressure on economic operation is still high.

At the beginning of December, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee emphasized when analyzing and studying the economic work next year that it is necessary to adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, focus on promoting high-quality development, and better coordinate Epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better overall planning of development and security, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, vigorously boost market confidence, organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with deepening supply-side structural reforms, and focus on stabilizing growth and employment , Stabilize prices, effectively prevent and defuse major risks, and promote the overall improvement of economic operation.

Wei Qijia said that the central government puts stable growth in the first place, reflecting the idea that development is the fundamental solution to the difficulties on the road ahead. With the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, under the influence of various macro policies, we have reason to have full confidence in the economy in 2023.

To this end, it is necessary to continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, strengthen the coordination and cooperation of various policies, and form a joint force to promote high-quality development. Policy implementation should also pay more attention to effectiveness and precision.

Luo Zhiheng, chief economist of Yuekai Securities, said that the central government clearly stated that it should vigorously boost market confidence and grasped the core of the problem. Market confidence will have an important impact on the effectiveness of policy implementation.

At the same time, it is necessary to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. The pragmatic move to optimize the prevention and control of the epidemic will help to further stabilize expectations and reduce the uncertainty caused by the prevention and control of the epidemic. It is necessary to earnestly implement the “two unwavering” and enhance the driving force and vitality of socialist modernization. We must make up our minds to promote various reforms and further liberate the institutional and institutional obstacles that hamper development.

We believe that in 2023, China‘s economy will improve as a whole and grow steadily, making a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

(Huang Xiaofang and Xiong Li)

