The epidemic in China continues to heat up. With the number of confirmed cases rising, Guangzhou residents resisted strict blockade measures and clashed with the police.
China‘s National Health Commission announced on Wednesday (November 16) that more than 20,000 new cases of new coronary pneumonia were reported across the country on Tuesday, including more than 18,000 asymptomatic infections.
According to official data, infected cases and asymptomatic infections mainly appeared in Guangdong, Chongqing, Gansu, Henan and Beijing.
Revolt and Rumor
Recently, Guangzhou has experienced the worst wave of epidemics since the emergence of the new crown virus. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced that the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals originally scheduled to be held in December will not be held in Guangzhou, China, and the event will be moved to Bangkok, Thailand.
Although the scale of the outbreak in Guangzhou is large, the condition of the infected people is not serious.
Chinese media reported that since the first round of the outbreak in Guangzhou on October 22, the condition of all infected patients has been stable, and there has not been a single severe or critical case.
In recent days, a large number of residents in Guangzhou, dissatisfied with the strict lockdown measures of the new crown virus, fled the enforced lockdown and clashed with the police.
The video showed some people overturning a police car and removing the containment barrier. There were riot police entering the area.
The clash was in the city’s Haizhu district, which has imposed strict stay-at-home orders. The area is home to many poor migrant workers. They complain that if they can’t go to work, they won’t be paid, living under the restrictions of the new crown epidemic, with food shortages and soaring prices.
For several nights, they have been fighting with the epidemic prevention personnel in white. The situation escalated on Monday night, with massive acts of resistance.
Unconfirmed rumors played a role again. There are rumors that testing companies falsify nucleic acid results to artificially increase the number of infections in order to earn more money.
There are similar rumors in northern China. Officials in Hebei Province announced that the city of Shijiazhuang would stop mass testing. But that has led to speculation that the people will be used as guinea pigs to monitor what happens when the virus spreads unchecked. Discussions also took place on social media.
Many panicked locals have started stockpiling traditional Chinese medicines that are said to help treat coronavirus infections.
Two weeks ago, similar rumors went viral on the Internet, leading to a mass exodus of workers from Foxconn’s factory in the central city of Zhengzhou, affecting the global supply of Apple’s iPhones.
management chaos
Recently, the National Health and Medical Commission of China issued the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control Measures of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control in a Scientific and Accurate Way”, which is called the “Twenty Articles”.
The document requires some measures to be relaxed, such as canceling the circuit breaker mechanism for inbound flights, shortening the quarantine period from “7+3” to “5+3”, generally not carrying out nucleic acid testing for all employees according to administrative regions, and correcting unscientific practices such as “two or three inspections a day” , and it is strictly forbidden to “silently” manage or stop production at will.
After the document was issued, some areas adjusted their epidemic prevention measures, including Shijiazhuang in Hebei province.
According to Chinese media reports, on November 14, the Shijiazhuang Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters stated that Shijiazhuang has canceled normal nucleic acid testing, and the number of nucleic acid sampling points in the city is also decreasing, but public transportation such as buses and subways still requires 72 hour nucleic acid negative certificate.
However, some sampling sites were reopened in Shijiazhuang on Tuesday. Although nucleic acid testing is no longer required in many places, there are also some units that require negative nucleic acid certificates to go to work and employees to travel. The staff of the authorities said that there was a time lag in the implementation of the policy, and there were too many people queuing up for testing in the hospital, so they decided to restart the free sampling point.