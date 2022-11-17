Home World China’s epidemic continues to heat up, chaos in epidemic prevention measures leads to conflicts and rumors – BBC News 中文
Guangzhou residents defy strict lockdown measures, clashes with police

The epidemic in China continues to heat up. With the number of confirmed cases rising, Guangzhou residents resisted strict blockade measures and clashed with the police.

China‘s National Health Commission announced on Wednesday (November 16) that more than 20,000 new cases of new coronary pneumonia were reported across the country on Tuesday, including more than 18,000 asymptomatic infections.

According to official data, infected cases and asymptomatic infections mainly appeared in Guangdong, Chongqing, Gansu, Henan and Beijing.

Revolt and Rumor

Recently, Guangzhou has experienced the worst wave of epidemics since the emergence of the new crown virus. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced that the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals originally scheduled to be held in December will not be held in Guangzhou, China, and the event will be moved to Bangkok, Thailand.

