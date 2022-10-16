China‘s event attracts worldwide attention (when the event is in progress)

People’s Daily Overseas Edition reporter Jia Pingfan

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly opened in Beijing.

In the context of the severe and complex international situation, how does the Communist Party of China face the new tasks and new requirements of the new era and new journey? How can we continue to gather the strength of the whole society and strive to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way? What major and far-reaching impacts will the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have on China and the world? In the golden autumn of October, the international community has turned their attention to the east, focusing on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the great changes and brilliant achievements of China in the new era, to find answers.

Photo ①: The commemorative stamp of the “Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China” “Forward a New Journey”. Figure ②: Foreign reporters report at the top 20 news centers.China News Agency issued. Photo ③: When the foreign envoys in China visited the China Construction Achievement Exhibition, they listened to the introduction of the Beijing Daxing International Airport by the docent.(file picture)

“China‘s 10 years are definitely successful 10 years”

From 2013 to 2021, China‘s GDP will grow at an average annual rate of 6.6%, which is higher than the average growth rate of 2.6% in the world and 3.7% in developing economies during the same period. A cumulative decrease of 98.99 million people; in 2021, China‘s total economic output will account for 18.5% of the world economy, an increase of 7.2 percentage points from 2012, ranking second in the world… Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics released the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Since then, the content of the series of reports on China‘s economic and social development achievements has attracted continuous attention from the international community.

“China‘s past 10 years has definitely been a successful 10 years.” Former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic said that in the past 10 years, China has made great progress and achieved great development, not only in the economic aspect, but also in the In terms of global policy, global strategy, etc.; in any field in the world, it is unimaginable without China‘s active participation.

The British “Financial Times” commented that China‘s rapid development is one of the most remarkable world events, creating the largest and longest-lasting miracle of economic prosperity in human history. The Chinese Communist Party has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and successfully transformed China into a technological and economic power. This is a “milestone achievement”.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China attracted about 750 foreign journalists to sign up for the conference coverage. With the official opening of the top 20 news centers on October 12 and receiving services, foreign reporters have reported to settle in one after another, and their attention and coverage of this event has entered a new stage.

“The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will make a comprehensive summary of the long-term accumulated valuable experience in state governance and administration.” Randy Alonso, president of Cuba Debate Network, said that these state governance and administration experiences will not only help China start a new journey of development and write a new chapter in its development. It will also continue to promote global development.

According to an article published by Russia’s “Free News Network”, the National Congress of the Communist Party of China is held every five years, which is a very important event for China and the world. This conference will decide China‘s principles and policies on many major issues, which has attracted much attention.

“The extraordinary governing ability of the Chinese Communist Party and the efficient implementation of policies by Chinese governments at all levels are admirable”

The international community pays close attention to the achievements made by the Communist Party of China in advancing the modernization of the country’s governance system and governance capacity, and strives to explore the secrets behind the “Chinese miracle”, and has made great efforts to explore the secrets behind the “Chinese miracle”, and to “people first”, “specific national conditions”, “Chinese characteristics”, “reform” and “five years”. Planning” and other keywords to find the answer.

The Angolan newspaper El Pais pointed out that the Communist Party of China is the core of the leadership of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The Russian “Pravda” pointed out that the main factor for the Chinese Communist Party to maintain its high status in the country lies in its closeness to the masses and its adherence to “people first” and “people-centered”.

The website of Kazakhstan’s “Industry News” emphasizes that the Communist Party of China combines the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality, so that it can formulate correct lines, principles and policies, and embark on a development path that suits its own national conditions.

An article published on the website of the “Southwest News Media” in the United States pointed out that by formulating and implementing a development plan that conforms to reality, China can always maintain its development vitality.

According to Mahendra Pandey, Nepalese ambassador to China, the formulation and implementation of the five-year development plan is a “key” to understanding the “Chinese miracle”.

Argentina’s “Economist” pointed out, “The Chinese Communist Party’s ability to meet every challenge in the development process is inseparable from its extraordinary pragmatism, long-term vision and careful planning. This is the key to the success of the Chinese Communist Party on the road of more than 100 years. .”

According to an article published on the website of the Latin American News Agency, the ultimate formula of the “Chinese miracle” is that practice is the only criterion for testing truth. The article stated that the Communist Party of China has formed a mode of maintaining innovation vitality through continuous adjustment of policies – the socialist system with Chinese characteristics.

“The extraordinary governing ability of the Chinese Communist Party and the efficient implementation of policies by Chinese governments at all levels are admirable,” said Enrique Dussel, director of the Center for Sino-Mexico Studies at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Reform measures, such as policies to promote economic development, can be implemented efficiently at all levels of local government. Dussel also said that the determination and ability of the Chinese Communist Party to purify itself in the fight against corruption is impressive.

“The CCP led the Chinese people to successfully explore a development path that is in line with China‘s reality, which provides important experience and reference for the vast number of developing countries.”

On October 11, the launch ceremony of the Icelandic edition of the first volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” was held at the Harpa Conference Center in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. In recent years, the first, second, third and fourth volumes of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” have been published in more than 30 languages, covering more than 170 countries and regions around the world, generating extensive international influence. More and more overseas people are looking forward to getting enlightenment on their own development and world progress from “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China“.

“Why is China important? Why do we need to know more about China and what can we learn from China?” Lai Hanrui, a professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Osnabrück, Germany, once asked. He believes that only by understanding China can we better grasp the future world situation; anyone who wants to understand China needs to have a deep understanding of China‘s political system, especially China‘s constitution and the Communist Party of China. Lai Hanrui emphasized that in the past few decades, China has made amazing and historic achievements in the process of modernization. All countries in the world, especially Western countries, should regard China‘s success as an opportunity for their own development, learn from China‘s development experience, and strengthen cooperation with China.

The Zimbabwe Herald website published an article by Kenyan international relations scholar Adhir Cavens titled “The Experience of the CCP’s 100 Years of Leadership in Africa”. The article pointed out, “The CCP led the Chinese people to successfully explore a development path that is in line with China‘s actual conditions, which provides important experience and reference for the vast number of developing countries; at the same time, China‘s development provides important development opportunities and motivation for all countries in the world. “

Charles Onunaiju, director of the Nigeria Center for China Studies, said that the vision of the Communist Party of China to promote inclusive global development resonates strongly in Africa; the Communist Party of China not only seeks happiness for the Chinese people, but is also committed to building a better world. China The rapid development of the world is enhancing the well-being of all mankind.

The Russian Satellite News Agency reported that it is foreseeable that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will achieve fruitful results, inject new and stronger impetus into China‘s modernization process, and become a new milestone in China‘s development in the new era; under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people will We will move forward firmly along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and continue to contribute wisdom and strength to the promotion of world peace and prosperity.