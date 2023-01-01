The “Catholic in China” website, sponsored by the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association and the Chinese Catholic Bishops Conference, released a short message on January 1, mourning the death of former Pope Benedict XVI of the Roman Catholic Church. The statement shows that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was called by the Lord at 9:34 on December 31, 2022 (16:34 Beijing time) at the monastery of the Mother of the Church in the Vatican, at the age of 95. Please pray together, thanks to the mercy of God, ask God to grant Pope Benedict XVI eternal blessings in heaven.

As the Vatican maintains formal diplomatic relations with the government of the Republic of China in Taiwan, China‘s diplomatic and administrative departments have so far not commented on the death of Pope Benedict XVI.

Pope Francis is expected to hold a funeral for Benedict XVI on January 5, a spokesman for the Vatican has confirmed.

Taiwan Central News Agency quoted Presidential Office Spokesperson Zhang Dunhan as saying that President Tsai Ing-wen expressed sincere condolences and deep condolences to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and specially appointed former Vice President Chen Chien-jen as a special envoy to represent Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Funeral of the VI.

Zhang Dunhan said that President Tsai Ing-wen expressed gratitude to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI for his close and friendly interactions with Taiwan, the Republic of China during his reign. In particular, his proposals and calls for the concept of global peace have influenced human civilization all over the world. Taiwan will continue to deepen its cooperation with the Holy See and the Catholic Church in the field of humanitarian care, and continue to deepen its profound friendship with the Vatican.

Editor: He Ping