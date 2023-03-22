Beijing’s population has declined for the first time in nearly two decades, new population figures have revealed Guardian. In 2022, there were more deaths than births in the Chinese capital, which is home to more than 21 million people, with a natural population growth of minus 0.05 per 1,000 people.

It is the first time that the population has retreated since 2003. The report from Beijing authorities said that the city’s death rate had risen to 5.72 deaths per 1,000 people, while the birth rate had dropped to 5.67 births per 1,000 people. 1,000 people. Demographers said the move into negative territory is in line with national trends, demonstrating the economic and social factors behind China‘s declining birth rate.