Home World China’s population drops for the first time in 19 years
World

China’s population drops for the first time in 19 years

by admin
China’s population drops for the first time in 19 years

Beijing’s population has declined for the first time in nearly two decades, new population figures have revealed Guardian. In 2022, there were more deaths than births in the Chinese capital, which is home to more than 21 million people, with a natural population growth of minus 0.05 per 1,000 people.

It is the first time that the population has retreated since 2003. The report from Beijing authorities said that the city’s death rate had risen to 5.72 deaths per 1,000 people, while the birth rate had dropped to 5.67 births per 1,000 people. 1,000 people. Demographers said the move into negative territory is in line with national trends, demonstrating the economic and social factors behind China‘s declining birth rate.

See also  An American fisherman was swallowed by a whale in less than 1 minute and spit out to save his life | Packard | Michael Packard | Humpback Whale

You may also like

ANITA / Brenner railway, Baumgartner: ‘Eliminate driving bans...

After Putin was wanted, they asked the international...

FAI SERVICE- LOKKY / Lumesia Insurance: first platform...

China supports Russia, but without committing itself

Israel’s parliament passes an amendment that will allow...

Meloni in the Chamber today, live | Lega...

ԤϵJûѡʽ𡰴ѿšȴ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Sony “lost control” in opposing the acquisition of...

Crim, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Xbox Controller Elite Series 2 Core in sconto...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy