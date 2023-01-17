The worst figure since 1961, when the Asian giant emerged from the terrible famine caused by the revolutionary fury of the Great Leap Forward wanted by Mao Zedong. In 2022 just concluded, for the first time in sixty years, China‘s population has started to decline. Not unexpected – given the numbers of newborns that have continued to fall for years – the one communicated this morning by the National Statistics Office, but arrived earlier than expected: at the end of last year China counted 1.41 billion people, 850 thousand less than at the end of 2021. Despite the new incentives from the government to encourage couples to have more children, there were 9.56 million newborns, down from 10.62 million the previous year. The recorded deaths were instead 10.41 million. IS the first time that deaths exceed births in China since the early 1960s.

And population decline which worries the communist leadership and which could act as a brake on the economic growth that the Dragon badly needs after three years of Covid, jeopardizing the president’s ambition Xi Jinping to overcome the United States as the largest economy in the world. Furthermore, a decline that could cause the country to lose its status as the most populous nation in the world: this year, in fact, it should register overtaking India.

For years the Party-State has been trying to correct an unprecedented demographic decline and a drop in marriages that has been in a nosedive for thirteen years now. A population that is getting older and older today, to which is added one one-child policy carried on for decades that has caused crazy gender imbalances: today in China there are more 30 million more men than women. Women who, given the growing level of female education, often still don’t think about marrying and having children or don’t think about it at all. A demographic bomb that threatens China‘s future is to be found in the growing cost of living and education for children that urban middle-class families have to bear. All factors to which the pandemic and the uncertainties it has brought into the lives of millions of people have been added in recent years.



Xi Jinping’s dream of “national rejuvenation” of the nation to be reached in 2049 – the centenary of the founding of the People’s Republic – has to deal with a country which, on the other hand, is already getting old at the registry office: an aging process that risks slowing down growth, reducing the workforce and making welfare costs. “Wei fu xian lao”, “getting old before getting rich”: this is the expression that sums up well the fears of the Chinese and the Communist Party.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics show that 62 percent of the population is of working age, which China defines as people aged 16 to 59, down from about 70 percent a decade ago, highlighting the challenges that the country faces with an aging population. A labor shortage which will also reduce tax revenues and contributions to a pension system already under enormous strain. By 2035, 400 million people in China are projected to be over the age of 60, accounting for nearly a third of the population.

Along with Japan and South Korea, China has one of the lower fertility rates in the world (1.5), below what demographers call the replacement rate needed for population growth.