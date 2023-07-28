North Korean military parade displayed weapons banned by UN sanctions, Chinese response

In a recent North Korean military parade held in Pyongyang, weapons that were prohibited by the UN sanctions were displayed, raising concerns and questions about China‘s adherence to these sanctions. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated during a press conference that China‘s position on the peninsula issue has not changed, and that it has always fulfilled its international obligations regarding the implementation of Security Council resolutions.

The military parade, which took place on the evening of the 27th, was closely monitored by intelligence agencies from the United States and South Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well as Chinese and Russian delegations visiting North Korea, were speculated to have attended the parade. The parade showcased new weapons, sparking great interest and analysis from the US and South Korean military and media.

South Korea also held commemorative activities on the same day, inviting government delegations and soldiers from 22 “United Nations Army” participating countries. South Korean President Yin Xiyue paid homage to the “United Nations Army” mourning tower in Busan and attended the commemorative ceremony. The anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War has sparked a debate in South Korea about whether the situation on the peninsula will move towards permanent peace or a resumption of war.

A senior official from the former South Korean government expressed concerns that the current containment policy towards North Korea could lead to “70 years of truce and another war.” UN Secretary-General Gut Reiss also highlighted the rising geopolitical tensions, nuclear risks, erosion of international norms, and the growing threat of conflict escalation in the region.

The military parade in North Korea showcased the “Hwasong Cannon-17” intercontinental ballistic missile, also known as the “monster.” Although the exact capabilities of the missile have not been confirmed, experts believe it has the potential to deliver a nuclear warhead anywhere in the United States. Other new weapons were also unveiled during the parade.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited North Korea and attended an exhibition showcasing the country’s weapons and equipment. Kim Jong-un personally introduced Shoigu to the latest weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and military drones. The meeting between Kim Jong-un and Shoigu focused on issues of common concern in the struggle against imperialists and the preservation of sovereignty and development interests. The visit has raised concerns in the West about possible military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

The international community will continue to closely monitor the situation and any potential violations of UN sanctions. The display of banned weapons further adds to the complexities surrounding the Korean Peninsula and the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

